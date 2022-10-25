ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern

The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
