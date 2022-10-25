Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
voiceofmotown.com
If WVU Loses to Iowa State, Neal Brown SHOULD Be Fired the Following Monday
This hellacious Groundhog Day movie we are trapped in is continuing. The Mountaineers fell to 3-5 and 1-4 in Big 12 play with a 41-31 loss to #7 TCU on Saturday. The team fought hard, yes, but a loss is a loss. Fans don’t care about effort when the team loses. That’s brutal, but it’s facts.
voiceofmotown.com
Hindsight is Always 20/20
The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
voiceofmotown.com
Hugh Freeze Signs Massive New Deal
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia has reportedly already started its search for its search for the next head coach of the Mountaineers. One name that has appeared at the top of the list of potential replacements for Brown is Hugh Freeze, the current head coach at Liberty. Freeze’s representatives were rumored to have reached out to West Virginia to express interest in the position if Neal Brown were to be fired.
voiceofmotown.com
Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
lastwordonsports.com
What’s Next for the Mountaineers?
To put it bluntly (but perhaps mildly), the West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves reeling after seven games. Head coach Neal Brown finds his leash shortening and his seat’s temperature rising quickly. Through 42 games under Brown, the Mountaineers post a 20-22 record. As Bill Parcells said, “you are what your record says you are.” If that is true, the Mountaineers, simply, are not very good. Even more, you have to go all the way back to the end of Frank Cignetti‘s era for the last time West Virginia has played this poorly on a consistent basis. The season, of course, still has five games left, so it is far from over. That said, the trends look bad, which leaves us wondering: what’s next for the Mountaineers?
voiceofmotown.com
JT Daniels and Jarret Doege Are More Similar Than You May Think
When news broke that former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels was transferring to WVU, fans were ecstatic. Though his career hadn’t turned out quite the way that he had planned, he would still have a chance to catch fire in the Old Gold and Blue. Well, folks, we are eight...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Comments After Another Devastating Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference with a 41-31 loss to the #7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the game:. “Our guys played their...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Wins Debut in Charity Exhibition
Cover Photo Courtesy of All Pro Photography/Dale Sparks. Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team was back in action Friday night, defeating Bowling Green 73-57 at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are loaded with newcomers this season and all but Texas transfer Tre Mitchell...
voiceofmotown.com
It Might Be Time For This Mountaineer Great To Come Back Home
Morgantown, West Virginia — With the potential firing of Neal Brown looming and the possibility of current Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell leaving with him, a spot might open up for Pat White to make a return on the sidelines. Big names such as Hugh Freeze have been mentioned as...
voiceofmotown.com
REPORT: WVU Can Afford to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons Could Be in Trouble
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown’s days as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers are numbered. Multiple reports and sources have suggested that Brown will likely be fired at the end of the season, regardless of how the team performs in its remaining games. The main...
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Storm Could Brew for Nicco
West Virginia is in a pretty rough spot. Sitting at 3-4 and 1-3 in Big 12 play (which includes a home loss to Kansas), they are now fighting for their bowl lives once again. With TCU, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State on the horizon, they can only afford two more losses. Looking at that remaining schedule, it’s hard to even find a single “for sure” win, because there really isn’t any.
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: Garrett Greene Should Switch Positions
Quarterback Garrett Greene is one of the best athletes on the roster for the Mountaineers. He’s fast, shifty, and can take it to the house if given the chance. Arriving in Morgantown with hopes of one day being the starting quarterback, it seems as if that dream is fading considering the signal-caller talent on the depth chart.
voiceofmotown.com
My Top-Five Favorite Uniform Combinations
I’m going to share with you my top FIVE favorite uniform combinations that the Mountaineers wear. This is my list, it does not make it the “right” list. So yes, this is strictly opinion. So here you are, my favorite combinations:. 5. Blue Helmets, Blue Jerseys, Blue...
SportsZone Highlights: Williamstown at Doddridge County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Williamstown (8-1) defeated Doddridge County (7-2) by a final score of 41-14. Next week, Doddridge County is set to play Tygarts Valley High School.
Get ready for an all-star basketball shootout in Ohio County!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Basketball fans, this one’s for you! If you’re a fan of the game, even if it’s not played by the pros, there’s a way you can enjoy some hoops and help the community too. The North Wheeling Youth Center is getting ready for the 8th Annual Thanksgiving Charity Basketball Game. You’ll see […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster
Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
connect-bridgeport.com
Pennsboro Speedway, One of Region's Oldest, Most Well-Known Venues Coming Back for Action in 2024
According to WDTV, officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County. An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024. XR Events, operators of...
Comments / 8