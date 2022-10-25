ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Let's go O.J.
3d ago

Jeremiah is a crook, just like top brass at the Sheriff's department. The PHA needs real federal oversight, and the Sheriff's department shouldn't be handling real estate or real estate auctions.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline

Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Know About Philly’s 2022 Ballot Questions

Unlike regular City laws, the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter dictates how we govern ourselves. It defines the powers of our Mayor, City Council, City departments, School District, Board of Education, and every other local entity. It’s a law’s law, just like the state Constitution. Their significance is why Philadelphians and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

