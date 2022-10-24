CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard Crimson (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECAC) returns to the Bright-Landry Hockey Center this weekend to host its first ECAC - and Ivy League - series of the 2022-23 campaign. First, the Crimson will welcome the No. 9/8 Yale Bulldogs to Cambridge on Friday afternoon before taking on the Brown Bears on Saturday. The 1-1-0 Harvard team hopes to carry over its solid performance against Dartmouth last weekend when the team takes the ice on Friday. The Crimson posted a 3-0 shutout against the Big Green to earn its first win of the young season and earn three points in ECAC play.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO