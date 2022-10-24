ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

RV/RV Women's Hockey To Battle No. 9/8 Yale and Brown This Weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard Crimson (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECAC) returns to the Bright-Landry Hockey Center this weekend to host its first ECAC - and Ivy League - series of the 2022-23 campaign. First, the Crimson will welcome the No. 9/8 Yale Bulldogs to Cambridge on Friday afternoon before taking on the Brown Bears on Saturday. The 1-1-0 Harvard team hopes to carry over its solid performance against Dartmouth last weekend when the team takes the ice on Friday. The Crimson posted a 3-0 shutout against the Big Green to earn its first win of the young season and earn three points in ECAC play.
Cross Country Looks to Defend Ivy League Championship Title on Friday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard men's and women's cross-country teams are heading to Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, N.Y to race in the 2022 Ivy League Heptagonal Championships. The women's team will look to repeat as conference champions while the men's team will hope to top the charts after a second place finish last year.
Pellicci, Neville Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's ice hockey sophomore goaltender Alex Pellicci and football junior tight end Tyler Neville have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Oct. 17-23, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Alex Pellicci, Women's Hockey, Undeclared. Sophomore goaltender Alex Pellicci...
No. 13/14 Men's Ice Hockey Set For Season Opening Home Contests Against Dartmouth, Princeton

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Coming off a successful return to play in 2021-22, No. 13/15 Harvard men's ice hockey will kick off the 2022-23 campaign this week when it hosts ECAC Hockey and Ivy foes Dartmouth (Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+) and Princeton (Saturday, 8 p.m., NESN/ESPN+) this weekend at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Harvard returns four of its top five scorers, four of its top five defensemen (games played) including senior captain and All-American Henry Thrun, and starting goaltender Mitchell Gibson (18-10-1, 2.17 GAA, .918 Save %). from a team that finished 21-11-3 (14-6-2 ECAC Hockey), earning an NCAA Tournament bid (26th in program history) and winning the program's 11th Whitelaw Cup as ECAC Hockey Tournament champions. Harvard also won its 24th Ivy League title, finishing 8-1-1 against Ivy competition.
Harvard-Cornell Men's Ice Hockey is Officially Sold Out

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – One of the most anticipated games of the 2022-23 college hockey season, Harvard-Cornell on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, is now sold out. Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to visit VividSeats.com. About Harvard-Cornell Hockey. The January contest will be...
