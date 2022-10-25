Norwalk places three on All-Lake volleyball teams

The Norwalk volleyball team placed three players on the All-SBC Lake Division teams, the league announced on Tuesday.

Earning first team honors was sophomore outside hitter Lucy Schlotterer. In 23 matches this season, she finished with 367 kills and 17 blocks at the net. Schlotterer added 131 points with 45 aces and 252 digs on defense.

Senior hitter Baylee Chapin was an honorable mention selection, as was sophomore Mac Wineman at libero for Norwalk.

Chapin finished with 147 kills and 32 blocks while adding 103 points (24 aces) and 39 digs. Wineman had 354 digs with 109 points and 22 aces.

Norwalk finished 7-16 overall and 4-8 in the Lake this season.

Vermilion’s Maddie Stout (265 kills, 241 points, 289 digs) was voted the league’s Most Outstanding Performer for the league champion Sailors (20-3, 12-0).

All-SBC Lake Division volleyball teams

Most Outstanding Performer: Maddie Stout, Vermilion

First team

Setter: DeLani Durst, Clyde

Libero: Bailey Fisher, Bellevue

Hitters: Maddie Stout, Vermilion; Lucy Schlotterer, Norwalk; Emma Manley, Perkins; Gracie Starcovic, Vermilion; Kailee Felder, Bellevue

Second team

Setter: Angelique Garcia, Vermilion

Libero: Cameron Kaufman, Perkins

Hitters: Lexi Smith, Columbian; Kaitlin Colahan, Vermilion; Claire Turner, Bellevue; Ella Kerschner, Columbian; Saige Ruffing, Clyde

Honorable mention

Setter: Rylie Satterfield

Libero: Mac Wineman, Norwalk

Hitters: Mia Downing, Perkins; Kaela Jenkins, Columbian; Lily Ball, Clyde; Baylee Chapin, Norwalk; Skylar Havens, Sandusky; Lila Krall, Bellevue