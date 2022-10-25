Read full article on original website
These Are the Best Watches Under $200
It’s easy to assume the most interesting watches lie in the realm of four, five and six figures, where exotic materials, complex hand-made movements and limited editions abound. But there’s something to be said about a cheap watch with character and a solid build. And the price point is lower than most think — you don’t need to spend thousands or even many hundreds for a quality affordable timepiece. Some dirt-cheap watches that sell for $200 or less have all the basic facets of a great timepiece.
Should You Buy a Vintage Turntable?
Vintage audio is undoubtedly in vogue. Vinyl has been experiencing an incredible renaissance — so much so that it has encouraged a whole industry to making new turntables, preamps, phono cartridges and other components. And it seems to have had a trickle down effect into other old-school playback formats. Interest in CDs and cassette tapes are both experiencing resurgences, as well (albeit not to the same level as vinyl).
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
Dyson V12 Vs. Shark Stratos: Which Cordless Vacuum Cleans Better?
A good vacuum can be hard to find, and once you do find one, it can be a pretty hefty purchase. While Dyson has long been held as the gold standard in vacuuming (and other products, like air purifiers and even hair dryers), there are a lot of vacuums on the market that could give the brand a run for its money, one of them being Shark. Shark incidentally also dabbles in hair care, air purifiers and other cleaning solutions. But like Dyson, it's best known for its powerful (and often, more affordable) vacuums.
Spinnaker's ‘Most Intriguing Watch Yet’ is the Dive Watch Enthusiasts Actually Want
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Spinnaker is bringing back the Boettger Automatic for a limited edition – 600 piece – run. The coveted watch – previous iterations of which were defined as an "already ground-breaking series of performance dive watches" – will include four new colorways.
Nothing Ear (Stick) Review: $99 Wireless Earbuds Have Never Been So Fun
Nothing's newest wireless earbuds, the somewhat oddly named Ear (stick), aren't game changers. They're budget-friendly earbuds that cost $99 and aren't going to blow you away with their sound quality or premium features — there's no active-noise-cancellation or transparency modes here, and the case doesn't support wireless charging. However,...
The Coros Pod 2 Can Boost Your Running Watch's GPS Abilities
For serious athletes, or those just curious about their running performance, running watches can be an excellent tool. Their ability to monitor multiple metrics as well as GPS location when out on the road or trail can provide a thorough picture illustrating output, pace, distance and more. Despite the large...
