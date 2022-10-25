Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Barcelona crash out of Champions League on 'night of terror' as Spanish newspapers lament 'complete failure'
Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion on Wednesday, losing 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich after Inter Milan's 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen had sealed their fate. The 3-0 loss at Camp Nou left Xavi's side with just four points from five games in Group C,...
SkySports
Birmingham 2-0 QPR: Auston Trusty and Manny Longelo goals prevent Rangers re-taking Championship top spot
Birmingham prevented QPR from re-taking top spot in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win at St Andrew's. An outrageous flick from Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty gave the Blues the dream start inside four minutes, with Emmanuel Longelo stylishly doubling the lead just before the half-hour. Rangers lost Jake...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss warns 'emotional' Jesse Marsch will fire Leeds up for Anfield clash
Jurgen Klopp says "emotional" Jesse Marsch will have Leeds fired up for their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. The Yorkshire outfit, 18th in the Premier League, have suffered defeats in each of their last four matches in an eight-game winless streak and Marsch has said he is "sick" of losing.
SkySports
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of trip to Liverpool: 'I'm not dumb'
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool, admitting he knows some Leeds fans "want him out". Marsch's side dropped into the bottom three for first time this season - above Wolves and Nottingham Forest only on goal difference - following last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.
SkySports
Arsenal warned it will cost £85m to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk- Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Shakhtar Donetsk have dealt Arsenal a transfer warning by declaring Mykhaylo Mudryk is valued at over £85m. Juventus could reportedly be fined a staggering £51m for hiding an alleged secret payment to Cristiano Ronaldo. MAIL ON SUNDAY. Jurgen...
SkySports
Pablo Mari: Arsenal defender being treated in hospital after being stabbed in shopping centre attack in Italy
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari had successful surgery on his back on Friday after being stabbed in a supermarket attack in Milan on Thursday. Mari was among six people attacked at a shopping centre in the Italian city. The 29-year-old, currently on a season-long loan at Monza, is now recovering, with...
SkySports
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds: Crysencio Summerville's late goal seals dramatic victory for Jesse Marsch's side
Liverpool's dismal start to the Premier League season continued as Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, causing Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side to lose more ground on the top four. Summerville reacted quickest from Wilfried Gnonto's left-wing cross to poke a low finish beyond Alisson...
SkySports
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa: Callum Wilson double helps Eddie Howe's side cement top-four place
Aston Villa showed incoming manager Unai Emery the scale of the job on his hands as they were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle at St James' Park. Emery was not in the stands in the north east as Aaron Danks remained in the dugout, with his caretaker spell ending on a sour note despite a bright first half from the visitors.
SkySports
Man City Women stop wearing white shorts due to period concerns
Manchester City Women will no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods. In a joint statement, the club and kit manufacturer Puma announced City would find an alternative colour scheme starting from next season after discussions with the players.
SkySports
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate
Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.
SkySports
David Moyes exclusive: West Ham boss on 'Big Six' record, his side's journey and targeting away improvements
David Moyes and wins away at the traditional 'Big Six' clubs in the Premier League do not go hand in hand. At West Ham, Moyes is yet to lead the Hammers to a victory away at Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United. The Hammers have taken just two points from their last 19 games in the league against the top sides, including a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last week and a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie on target as Blades get promotion push back on track
Sheffield United got their promotion push back on track by ending a six-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over West Brom. The Baggies fell behind in ex-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan's first match in charge when Iliman Ndiaye fired in after a neat touch in the penalty area (11). They...
SkySports
How Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema conundrum underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge
Both Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema have adapted to the No 10 role, marking positional changes from the last few years. The conundrum of who to play and where - which also stretches past the two forwards - underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge this season. The issue was bought to...
SkySports
Brentford 1-1 Wolves: Diego Costa sent off for headbutt after Ruben Neves cancels out Ben Mee's spectacular scissor kick
Diego Costa was sent off for a headbutt late on in Wolves 1-1 draw at Brentford, which leaves the visitors in the relegation zone. After a dire and stoppage-plagued first half, the west London encounter suddenly came into life after the interval as Ben Mee's scissor-kick put Brentford ahead in the 50th minute - but that lead lasted just two minutes.
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double
Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
SkySports
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton: Odsonne Edouard scores first-half winner as Eagles move into Premier League top half
Crystal Palace survived a second-half Southampton onslaught to earn a 1-0 victory via Odsonne Edouard's tap-tin and move into the top half of the Premier League. Palace showed both their best and worst after controlling the first period before having Vicente Guaita to thank for keeping out Saints, who also saw Stuart Armstrong hit a post.
SkySports
Harry Kane puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after World Cup - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday's newspapers... Tottenham will have to wait until after the World Cup to thrash out a new contract with Harry Kane after he put discussions on hold. DAILY MAIL. Chelsea's incoming director of recruitment Paul Winstanley was responsible for one of the...
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 14 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, FPL Heisenberg (Wes Prickett) and Holly Shand answer some hot topics as the hunt for Fantasy Football points intensifies. It's not too late to join the...
SkySports
Frank Lampard exclusive: Everton manager discusses becoming part of the club's fanbase, away struggles and Alex Iwobi's rise
Nine months later and a new Frank Lampard is born. During his short time at Goodison Park, he has officially become Everton blue. Asked by Sky Sports if he feels like an Evertonian, there's no hesitation. "Oh yeah, without a doubt I do! I would never have dreamed I'd be saying that."
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool's defending and lack of control as Jesse Marsch hails Leeds unity
Jurgen Klopp bemoaned Liverpool's defending for Leeds' winning goal and their general lack of control as they slumped to a 2-1 loss at Anfield. Liverpool were condemned to a second consecutive Premier League defeat when Crysencio Summerville latched onto a loose ball and fired a low finish into the bottom corner in the 89th minute.
Comments / 0