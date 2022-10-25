ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

QPR boss Mick Beale: Why I turned down move to Wolves in Premier League

When a Premier League club comes calling to the Championship, it is not often the answer is no. But Mick Beale is clearly not an ordinary manager. Last week he opted to stay with QPR, after turning down an official approach to take over at Wolves. It was a pretty...
SkySports

Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate

Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.
The Independent

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold admits ‘something’s not going right’

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool believe in themselves but admitted it is clear “something’s not going right” at the moment.The Reds on Saturday suffered a second successive loss in the Premier League to a struggling side, being beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds a week on from the 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest.That left Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have lost four, won four and drawn four league games this term, ninth in the table, eight points outside the Champions League places. After hosting Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, they are next in league action at third-placed Tottenham on Sunday.Alexander-Arnold...
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double

Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

St Johnstone 1-0 Kilmarnock: Ash Taylor’s early own goal proved the difference

Ash Taylor's early own goal from a Stevie May shot proved the difference as St Johnstone edged out Kilmarnock 1-0 at McDiarmid Park. Kilmarnock thought they had equalised in the second half, but Liam Donnelly's goal was disallowed by referee Craig Napier as the Saints held on to secure back-to-back cinch Premiership victories for the first time this season.
SkySports

Hibernian 3-0 St Mirren: Hosts rise to third with comfortable home win

Hibernian climbed back up to third place in the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Mirren. Martin Boyle opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Myko Kukharevych and Ewan Henderson also found the target. However, with the World Cup just under three...

