Birmingham 2-0 QPR: Auston Trusty and Manny Longelo goals prevent Rangers re-taking Championship top spot
Birmingham prevented QPR from re-taking top spot in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win at St Andrew's. An outrageous flick from Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty gave the Blues the dream start inside four minutes, with Emmanuel Longelo stylishly doubling the lead just before the half-hour. Rangers lost Jake...
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa: Callum Wilson double helps Eddie Howe's side cement top-four place
Aston Villa showed incoming manager Unai Emery the scale of the job on his hands as they were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle at St James' Park. Emery was not in the stands in the north east as Aaron Danks remained in the dugout, with his caretaker spell ending on a sour note despite a bright first half from the visitors.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss warns 'emotional' Jesse Marsch will fire Leeds up for Anfield clash
Jurgen Klopp says "emotional" Jesse Marsch will have Leeds fired up for their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. The Yorkshire outfit, 18th in the Premier League, have suffered defeats in each of their last four matches in an eight-game winless streak and Marsch has said he is "sick" of losing.
QPR boss Mick Beale: Why I turned down move to Wolves in Premier League
When a Premier League club comes calling to the Championship, it is not often the answer is no. But Mick Beale is clearly not an ordinary manager. Last week he opted to stay with QPR, after turning down an official approach to take over at Wolves. It was a pretty...
Pablo Mari: Arsenal defender being treated in hospital after being stabbed in shopping centre attack in Italy
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari had successful surgery on his back on Friday after being stabbed in a supermarket attack in Milan on Thursday. Mari was among six people attacked at a shopping centre in the Italian city. The 29-year-old, currently on a season-long loan at Monza, is now recovering, with...
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate
Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.
Leicester City 0-1 Man City: Kevin De Bruyne free-kick sends champions top of the Premier League
Kevin De Bruyne's sublime second-half free-kick was enough to hand a Man City side missing Erling Haaland a 1-0 win at Leicester City as the Premier League champions went top of the table. In a tightly fought contest at the King Power on Saturday lunchtime, Pep Guardiola's side secured "a...
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton: Odsonne Edouard scores first-half winner as Eagles move into Premier League top half
Crystal Palace survived a second-half Southampton onslaught to earn a 1-0 victory via Odsonne Edouard's tap-tin and move into the top half of the Premier League. Palace showed both their best and worst after controlling the first period before having Vicente Guaita to thank for keeping out Saints, who also saw Stuart Armstrong hit a post.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds: Crysencio Summerville's late goal seals dramatic victory for Jesse Marsch's side
Liverpool's dismal start to the Premier League season continued as Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, causing Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side to lose more ground on the top four. Summerville reacted quickest from Wilfried Gnonto's left-wing cross to poke a low finish beyond Alisson...
West Brom 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie on target as Blades get promotion push back on track
Sheffield United got their promotion push back on track by ending a six-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over West Brom. The Baggies fell behind in ex-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan's first match in charge when Iliman Ndiaye fired in after a neat touch in the penalty area (11). They...
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of trip to Liverpool: 'I'm not dumb'
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool, admitting he knows some Leeds fans "want him out". Marsch's side dropped into the bottom three for first time this season - above Wolves and Nottingham Forest only on goal difference - following last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.
How Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema conundrum underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge
Both Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema have adapted to the No 10 role, marking positional changes from the last few years. The conundrum of who to play and where - which also stretches past the two forwards - underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge this season. The issue was bought to...
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold admits ‘something’s not going right’
Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool believe in themselves but admitted it is clear “something’s not going right” at the moment.The Reds on Saturday suffered a second successive loss in the Premier League to a struggling side, being beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds a week on from the 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest.That left Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have lost four, won four and drawn four league games this term, ninth in the table, eight points outside the Champions League places. After hosting Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, they are next in league action at third-placed Tottenham on Sunday.Alexander-Arnold...
Premier League hits and misses: Kevin De Bruyne inspires Man City while Liverpool's soft centre is exposed again
Be afraid, De Bruyne is back to his brilliant best. It is ominous for the rest of the Premier League that Man City manager Pep Guardiola thinks Kevin De Bruyne is only just starting to regain the sort of form that has seen the Belgian labelled as the best midfielder in the Premier League.
Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double
Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool's defending and lack of control as Jesse Marsch hails Leeds unity
Jurgen Klopp bemoaned Liverpool's defending for Leeds' winning goal and their general lack of control as they slumped to a 2-1 loss at Anfield. Liverpool were condemned to a second consecutive Premier League defeat when Crysencio Summerville latched onto a loose ball and fired a low finish into the bottom corner in the 89th minute.
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
St Johnstone 1-0 Kilmarnock: Ash Taylor’s early own goal proved the difference
Ash Taylor's early own goal from a Stevie May shot proved the difference as St Johnstone edged out Kilmarnock 1-0 at McDiarmid Park. Kilmarnock thought they had equalised in the second half, but Liam Donnelly's goal was disallowed by referee Craig Napier as the Saints held on to secure back-to-back cinch Premiership victories for the first time this season.
Hibernian 3-0 St Mirren: Hosts rise to third with comfortable home win
Hibernian climbed back up to third place in the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Mirren. Martin Boyle opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Myko Kukharevych and Ewan Henderson also found the target. However, with the World Cup just under three...
Frank Lampard exclusive: Everton manager discusses becoming part of the club's fanbase, away struggles and Alex Iwobi's rise
Nine months later and a new Frank Lampard is born. During his short time at Goodison Park, he has officially become Everton blue. Asked by Sky Sports if he feels like an Evertonian, there's no hesitation. "Oh yeah, without a doubt I do! I would never have dreamed I'd be saying that."
