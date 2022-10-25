ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sky Sports Cup semi-finals: Rangers face Spartans, Glasgow City to play Hibernian | Final at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports

By Sahil Jaidka
SkySports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

England lose series after defeat in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses suffered a 56-48 defeat to the Australian Diamonds in the second Test handing their hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. The Roses narrowly lost by a goal in the opening Test, after a stunning Donnell Wallam lay-up shot and in Sydney, Jess Thirlby's side were 28-24 down at half-time.
SkySports

Hibernian 3-0 St Mirren: Hosts rise to third with comfortable home win

Hibernian climbed back up to third place in the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Mirren. Martin Boyle opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Myko Kukharevych and Ewan Henderson also found the target. However, with the World Cup just under three...
SkySports

Cheltenham 0-0 MK Dons: Goalless at Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Cheltenham and MK Dons played out an uneventful 0-0 draw devoid of goalscoring chances. The highlight of a cagey opening period in League One was a fine diving save from Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming to keep out James Olayinka's deflected shot in the 39th minute. At the other end, on-loan...
SkySports

Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate

Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

Another intriguing weekend lies ahead in the Scottish Premiership with plenty to play for across the league. Celtic are looking to bounce back from European disappointment and continue their fine league form at Livingston, live on Sky Sports Football. The pressure is mounting at Rangers - who after falling four...
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double

Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy