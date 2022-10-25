Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
otakuusamagazine.com
Nyarko-san Anime Marks 10th Anniversary with New Visual
Amazingly, the Nyarko-san anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! Nyarko-san: Another Crawling Chaos first premiered back in April 2012, and the series is marking the milestone with a new visual and more. The visual coincides with a showcase of the cover for the upcoming Blu-ray BOX, which is...
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Promo Teases the Manga's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has been out of the spotlight for a hot minute, but it will not be out of sight much longer. Earlier this year, fans were told Yoshihiro Togashi was preparing to resume publishing the manga, and it will hit shelves in a week's time. And now, a new promo has gone live hyping the return of Hunter x Hunter and its ongoing arc.
World Screen News
Animasia Studio Partners with English Tree TV
Animasia Studio has signed a deal with Adam Williams-Walters, creator of the preschool YouTube channel English Tree TV, which helps children learn English through catchy songs. Animasia will increase the production value of the videos and songs created by Williams-Walters and will boost the volume of content to over 240...
otakuusamagazine.com
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Spring 2023
Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle manga previously took a break back in June 2021 and returned two months later in August. Now it’s looking to take some more time off, with this year’s 22nd issue of Kodansha’s Evening magazine announcing that the series will be on hiatus until spring 2023.
World Screen News
Channel 5 Casts Leads for The Good Ship Murder
Shayne Ward (Coronation Street, Young Gun, Band of Gold) and Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough, 15 Days, Viewpoint) have been cast in the lead roles of Channel 5’s murder mystery The Good Ship Murder (w.t.). Set aboard a luxury cruise liner touring the Mediterranean’s holiday hotspots, the series sees a wave...
ComicBook
Naruto Writer Announces Boruto's Next Anime Arc
Naruto is busy this week with its new manga, and as always, Boruto Uzumaki has his own story to tell. The manga just released an update for readers, and the anime is in the midst of Kawaki's Academy arc. And according to a new report, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is about to welcome a new arc.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Releases First Light Novel in the U.S.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have ended its manga some time ago, but that doesn't mean its heroes have been laid to rest. The franchise lives on thanks to Demon Slayer's hugely popular anime, and of course, the series has several light novel translations in the works. So at last, fans will be happy to hear the series' first light novel is now available stateside.
Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season on Avalanche Blockchain
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Toonstar, a Web3 animation studio, today announced its breakout adult, animated series, The Gimmicks, will launch a second season to be powered on the Avalanche blockchain. The new season will premiere on Thursday, October 27th at Avalanche Creates, a Bay Area event hosted by Ava Labs, a software company supporting the Avalanche ecosystem. Mark Consuelos ( Riverdale ) will join The Gimmicks team as Executive Producer and voice talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005056/en/ The Gimmicks’ New Season, “House of Chico,” premieres October 27. (Graphic: Business Wire)
World Screen News
Channel 4 Bolsters Fact-Ent Commissioning Team
Channel 4 has appointed Luke Mcfarlane as commissioning editor in the factual-entertainment department. Mcfarlane is an experienced and award-winning TV executive with experience across reality, factual entertainment and live studio shows. Most recently, Mcfarlane was at Lifted, serving as an executive producer on the live show The Big Breakfast. Prior to this, he was executive producer at Naked TV and supervising exec at ViacomCBS International Studios UK.
World Screen News
Disney+ Scores Upcoming Doctor Who Seasons
The BBC and Disney Branded Television have signed a deal that will see Disney+ become the global home for upcoming seasons of Doctor Who outside of the U.K. and Ireland. The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023. The show will be produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Productions.
World Screen News
Black Sands Sells into New Markets
All3Media International has signed a raft of deals for the Icelandic drama Black Sands, which has now been commissioned by Channel 2 for a second season. Directed by the award-winning Baldvin Z (Trapped, Case), Black Sands is a character-driven crime thriller that centers on a young police detective who is forced to confront her past as she investigates a series of mysterious deaths in her hometown.
World Screen News
Nat Geo Orders Two-Parter In the Womb
Pioneer Productions has been commissioned by National Geographic to produce the 2×1-hour In the Womb: Animal Babies. Filmed over two and a half years across Africa and the U.S., the series tracks four animal mothers from conception through their gestation and, finally, to birth. The project combines the latest...
World Screen News
The Week at MIPCOM
From packed beachside restaurants to heavy foot traffic across the Palais, a bevy of celebrity sightings and positively heaving late-night parties, last week’s MIPCOM was the closest the “mother of all entertainment markets” has come to normal since before the pandemic. Indeed, with mask-wearing at a minimum and the nearly 11,000 delegates seemingly unconcerned about social distancing after, for many, three years away from the Croisette, Covid felt like a bit of an afterthought last week as media execs busied themselves with other concerns.
World Screen News
ABC Adapts Australian Parenting Format
ABC has lined up The Parent Test, based on a hit Australian format. The Parent Test will explore the many distinctively different parenting styles—from helicopter to child-led parents. Families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man: Crunchyroll Addresses Server Issues Amid Episode 3 Release
Chainsaw Man's third episode is now online but fans using Crunchyroll to stream the latest installment from Studio MAPPA might be running into some issues as the streaming service has addressed that their servers ran into some speed bumps. With this latest installment further focusing on Denji and his new devil-hunting partner, Power, it also takes the opportunity to introduce the Bat Devil, one of the most terrifying supernatural threats that the Chainsaw Man has faced so far following his fusion with his beloved dog, Pochita.
World Screen News
The Legend to Debut on Kanal D Drama
Kanal D Drama is set to exclusively premiere The Legend (El Sobreviviente) on October 27 on its broadcast channel and app in Latin America and the U.S. and via its SVOD streaming service in Spain. The series tells the story of legendary basketball player Tarik Aksoy, who is forced to...
Comments / 0