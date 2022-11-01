ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine-Sol recall: Bacteria could infect humans

By Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago
Certain Pine-Sol products are being recalled after they were found to contain a bacteria that can cause a serious infection in some people.

(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans.

According to a website dedicated to the move, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”

Individuals with weakened immune systems or external medical devices exposed to pseudomonas aeruginosa can suffer a serious infection requiring medical treatment, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Healthy individuals are typically not impacted by the bacteria.

The bacteria can enter a person’s body if inhaled, through the eyes, or in an opening of the skin.

According to CPSC, testing has found the bacteria in certain recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

Roughly 37 million products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia, facility are impacted. Those specific products are Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents; Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

These items were sold in various sizes, ranging from 28 ounces to 175 ounces. A full list of impacted Pine-Sol cleaners by UPC can be found here.

Original Pine-Sol in the pine scent is not impacted.

To determine if your Pine-Sol is impacted, you’ll want to check the date code at the top of the bottle. Recalled products have a date code that begins with the prefix “A4” followed by a five-digit number less than “22249.”

If you have any recalled Pine-Sol, the company asks that you immediately stop using the product. You can request a full refund online here. You will be asked to submit a photo of the UPC on the bottle and the date code.

Pine-Sol explains that refunds will be made in the form of a check, which you can expect to receive within four to six weeks after completing the request.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Pine-Sol by calling 1-855-378-4982.

