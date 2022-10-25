Read full article on original website
Related
saintmaryssports.com
Cardinals open season with 5-5 tie
WINONA, Minn. — Last season, it took the Saint Mary's University men's hockey team 22 games before having a play record a multiple-goal game. This year, it took the Cardinals less than two periods of Game 1. Not even Bud Winter's (St. Louis, Mo.) two-goal effort, however, would be...
saintmaryssports.com
Foresters deal Cardinals 6-3 setback
WINONA, Minn. — If there were any concerns that the Saint Mary's University and Lake Forest men's hockey teams had used up all their offensive ammunition after Friday's season-opening 10-goal barrage — which ended in a 5-5 deadlock, the Cardinals and Foresters quickly put those concerns to rest.
Comments / 0