Springfield Police urging safety ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating
A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Rising mortgage rates impacting local housing market. Mortgage interest rates now top seven percent for the first time since 2002 and we’ve learned that home sales are down in western Massachusetts an average of 11-percent.
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1
Police investigation underway on Northern Drive in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An “active police investigation” is underway in a Chicopee neighborhood. Chicopee Police indicated that streets in the area of Northern Drive are currently closed and people are being asked to avoid the area. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will...
Getting Answers: New traffic plan takes effect for downtown Springfield events
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds returned to the MassMutual Center Friday night. Following their home opener two weeks ago, major traffic backups prompted city leaders to come up with a new plan, which took effect tonight. It was a busy night in downtown Springfield as the Thunderbirds were...
EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
Springfield woman says check stolen from mailbox found in car in New Jersey
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may want to think twice before paying your bills by mail. Western Mass News is getting answers after a Springfield woman told us a check of hers was stolen out of a post office mailbox. Gail Noe recently used a U.S. Postal Service mailbox to...
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement for the 22nd National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of. The CDC estimates that over 100,000...
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
Getting Answers: examining crash trends amid recent string of collisions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five serious car crashes occurred within hours of each other in the greater Springfield area and on Wednesday, we asked area police departments if crashes are trending up right now. Two crashes happened in Springfield on Tuesday. The first occurred on Beacon Circle around 6:30 p.m....
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
Western Mass News takes part in Washington Elementary’s career day
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday was career day at Washington Elementary School in Springfield and Western Mass News was there. Our managing editor, Jessica Michalski, and Mary Wilson spoke with students about working in journalism and showed them a behind the scenes look at our studios. They even got a...
Traffic stop on I-91 in Greenfield leads to drug arrest
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Vermont man was arrested in Greenfield after a traffic stop led to the seizure of several drugs. Police said 39-year-old Brendon Lee was stopped by a state trooper on I-91 northbound Thursday morning for speeding. Once he was stopped, they discovered he had a previous...
New York State Police asking for help locating missing Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in New York are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Frederick Mayock, 47, was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, NY on Saturday, October 22. The kayak and other items, including a 2019 black...
Hospitals seeing increase in respiratory illnesses in children
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hospitals from coast-to-coast are being overwhelmed with a surge of respiratory viruses, especially among young children. It’s causing emergency departments to fill up, including some throughout the northeast and in western Massachusetts. “We have definitely noticed the acuity going up and the volume going up....
Crash closes part of South Street in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of South Street in Agawam is closed due to a crash. Agawam Police said that the road is closed between Cosgrove Street and Jade Lane while crews from Eversource repair utility polices that were damaged in the area. They added that the roadway is expected...
Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
Officials identify 3 victims killed in Sheffield crash
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a crash that killed three people and injured five others earlier this week in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
Week 8: Greenfield vs. Springfield International, Northampton at Ludlow
(WGGB/WSHM) - We head to pitch to check out the action as Springfield International Charter School hosts the Greenfield Green Wave, then head to Ludlow where the Lions faced the Blue Devils from Northampton High School. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Athol man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 crash in Leverett
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An Athol man has been sentenced to prison for a crash that killed an Amherst man. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 44-year-old Gary Gregoire changed his plea to guilty on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, and operating a motor vehicle.
