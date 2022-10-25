Read full article on original website
European roundup: Osimhen hits hat-trick for flying Napoli, Bayern score six
Victor Osimhen struck a hat-trick as Napoli extended their unbeaten Serie A run to 16 matches with a 4-0 thrashing of Sassuolo. Osimhen put Napoli ahead in the fourth minute after latching on to a pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and flicking it into the net. The 23-year-old Nigerian made it 2-0 in the 19th minute when he connected to another Kvaratskhelia pass and fired the ball behind the Sassuolo keeper, Andrea Consigli. Kvaratskhelia continued the rout in the 36th minute before Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute by intercepting a poor Sassuolo pass and lobbing the ball over Consigli.
Soccer-Juventus grab 1-0 victory with late Fagioli strike at Lecce
LECCE, Italy, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Juventus earned a 1-0 victory at Lecce with a late goal by halftime substitute Nicolo Fagioli on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri's side took their third consecutive win in Serie A.
