KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
KOLD-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
Person left lying on roadway after car crash on Speedway
A two-vehicle crash left one person lying on the floor while another fled on foot, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a man after a pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near the Kino Sports Complex. The authorities were called to the South Kino Parkway shortly before 10 p.m., where they found the victim.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man hit by car on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after he was hit by a car near the Kino Sports Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Tucson police said they and firefighters were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4100 block of South Kino Parkway, where they found a man suffering from serious injuries.
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
KOLD-TV
Drug Takeback Day happening this weekend as fentanyl fight continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies, and even grocery stores across southern Arizona will open their doors to the public to make sure drugs stay out of the hands of people who abuse them. They are hosting National Drug Takeback Day. “We’ve really seen a terrible swath...
Speedway Blvd. near W. Anklam Rd. closed in both directions after crash
The Pima County Sheriff's department says both lanes of traffic on Speedway Boulevard are closed after a crash at Enclave Place near West Anklam Road.
KOLD-TV
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic backups on eastbound I-10 near Orange Grove Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on eastbound I-10 is restricted past Orange Grove Road because of a tractor-trailer fire. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, nobody was hurt in this incident. Officials say the fire started at the back of the trailer and was not the...
KOLD-TV
New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022
A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
KOLD-TV
Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is just days away and it’s getting a little spooky for one Tucson family after two men were caught on camera stealing their decorations. Tucson Police say thefts like this are all too common this time of year. “They took my stuff,...
KOLD-TV
Police: Tucson man crashed into officer’s vehicle in Tombstone, fled scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was arrested after he allegedly hit a police vehicle in Tombstone Saturday, Oct. 22. The Sierra Vista Police Department said James Feeser, 47, was traveling north on Highway 80 near Milepost 312 when he struck the vehicle. A Sierra Vista...
KOLD-TV
Domestic violence roundup ends with dozens of arrests
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in the area.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a stabbing near Prince and Oracle in Tucson late Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. and found a man and woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital, but the other was treated at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the losing end of a lawsuit brought six years ago charging it violated the state’s gift clause by constructing a headquarters for a private company, World View, a space tourism company. The gift clause, in essence, says governments cannot...
KOLD-TV
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
Police track down man connected to stabbing near Holy Hope Cemetery
The Tucson Police Department has tracked down a man after he reportedly stabbed someone near Holy Hope Cemetery.
Fire breaks out at Banner Hospital on Campbell
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a fire which broke out at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on North Campbell Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s Veterans Day Parade set to return after two-year absence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Veterans Day Parade is coming back in the Old Pueblo!. The parade has been missing from the streets of downtown Tucson for the past two years. Last year, the parade was canceled because of construction. In 2020, it was called off because of...
