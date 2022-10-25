Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?
If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
denverite.com
More than 3,000 food boxes will be available for free at the National Western Complex on Saturday
About 3,600 boxes filled with fresh produce, meat, pantry essentials and cooking necessities will be available for free to those in need at the National Western Complex in Elyria-Swansea. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Food Bank of the Rockies and the Denver Agency for Human Rights and...
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Colorado
Food Network crafted a list for those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience.
Halloween 20 Years Ago: We Were All Alone in the Stanley Hotel
Twenty years ago, my former boss and I were obsessed with the lore of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. It’s an iconic Colorado hotel, of course, but also iconic for different reasons among ‘ghost hunter’ types around the world. Stephen King stayed there (in infamous Room...
dailycoffeenews.com
In Fort Collins, The Fox Den Offers a No-Waste Cafe Model
Tucked away in the cozy confines of a northwest neighborhood in Fort Collins, Colorado, is a remarkably progressive coffee enclave called The Fox Den No Waste Cafe & Roastery. Offering vintage furnishings throughout the 1,200-square-foot space, the shop also looks squarely towards the future, promoting a sustainable no-waste operation. “Initially,...
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Have You Seen the Waterwheel Off I-70 Wearing a Huge Pumpkin Face
If you have paid any attention while driving on I-70 through Idaho Springs, then you have surely noticed an old wooden waterwheel with a lovely little waterfall behind it. That is the historic Charlie Tayler waterwheel and Bridal Veil Falls. In good Halloween fashion, the waterwheel is currently wearing a bright orange pumpkin face.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
Peace, Love, and Little Donuts Says “Peace Out” to Fort Collins
When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Halloween night, there will be one less donut shop in the city of Fort Collins. An email was sent today from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts that is leaving a donut hole piece of our hearts missing. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts sent...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
Craft Bag: Denver International Airport to Feature Art Made Out of Luggage
You've heard of Samsonite, might call this, 'Samson-art.' The fund that has brought Denver some very notable works of art has now commissioned a piece of art made up of old luggage. Maybe yours. Luckily, no tax dollars will be used for the piece, and travelers at Denver International Airport...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
12 Events to Help You Make the Most of Halloween in Northern Colorado
Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — oh my! Spooky season is here, and there's no better place to celebrate than in Northern Colorado. Check out 12 Front Range events that will help you make the most of your Halloweekend below. Halloween Events in Fort Collins. The Upside Down Prom |...
It’s National Adopt A Shelter Pet Month — See What’s Happening in Larimer County
It's National Adopt a Shelter Pet Month and The Larimer Humane Society (LHS) is inviting the community to celebrate with them! So, head over to 3501 E 71st Street in Loveland, say hello and check out the cute pets they have available for adoption. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo"...
Chimney falls off, leaving hole in Aurora rental house
An Aurora mom living with a fallen chimney in her backyard is concerned with colder weather rolling into Denver.
Voodoo Doughnut Opens at DIA on Friday
Looking to get your carb load and a sugar fix before you take off from Denver International Airport? Look no further than Voodoo Doughnut. The Portland, Oregon-based doughnut chain will be opening in Concourse B on Friday, October 28. The opening of the airport location will mark the 15th location...
Two Colorado Cities Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
Both destinations broke into the Top 5!
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
