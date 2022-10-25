ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?

If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
LOVELAND, CO
In Fort Collins, The Fox Den Offers a No-Waste Cafe Model

Tucked away in the cozy confines of a northwest neighborhood in Fort Collins, Colorado, is a remarkably progressive coffee enclave called The Fox Den No Waste Cafe & Roastery. Offering vintage furnishings throughout the 1,200-square-foot space, the shop also looks squarely towards the future, promoting a sustainable no-waste operation. “Initially,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
Have You Seen the Waterwheel Off I-70 Wearing a Huge Pumpkin Face

If you have paid any attention while driving on I-70 through Idaho Springs, then you have surely noticed an old wooden waterwheel with a lovely little waterfall behind it. That is the historic Charlie Tayler waterwheel and Bridal Veil Falls. In good Halloween fashion, the waterwheel is currently wearing a bright orange pumpkin face.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?

Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Voodoo Doughnut Opens at DIA on Friday

Looking to get your carb load and a sugar fix before you take off from Denver International Airport? Look no further than Voodoo Doughnut. The Portland, Oregon-based doughnut chain will be opening in Concourse B on Friday, October 28. The opening of the airport location will mark the 15th location...
DENVER, CO
