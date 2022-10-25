Read full article on original website
Related
guttenbergpress.com
Ruth M. Lessard
Ruth M. Lessard 74, of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. She was born on July 19, 1948, in Prairie du Chien the daughter of Charles and Roselyn (Shulka) Stram. Ruth attended Prairie du Chien high school. She married Louie Lessard on Sept. 12, 1966, at St Gabriel’s Church in Prairie du Chien and later divorced. Ruth was employed by the 3M Company for over 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed embroidering, cross stitching, and was an avid fisherwoman. Ruth would even snag a bull frog. Just like her mother Rose, she was a dedicated Milwaukee Brewer fan. Most of all Ruth, loved spending time with her family.
guttenbergpress.com
Johnathan Sanborn Manalli
Johnathan Sanborn Manalli, 63, of Prairie du Chien, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. Johnathan was born Dec. 28, 1958 to Gilbert James and Carol Genevieve (Sanborn) Manalli in Ripon. He graduated high school in France. Johnathan proudly joined and served in the United States Army. Throughout the years, Johnathan owned and operated a Martial Arts School, was a Tae Quon Do instructor, and worked as a Surveillance Operator at the Casino Queen in Marquette, Iowa. He enjoyed feeding the squirrels, playing World of Warcraft, and had a passion for martial arts. He also liked watching Harry Potter movies and was a big Star Trek fan. Johnathan’s favorite holiday was Halloween, as he loved to decorate for it.
guttenbergpress.com
Shane William Hazen
Shane William Hazen, 49, of Prairie du Chien, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at his home. Shane was born May 25, 1973 to William “Bill” and Marge (Salmon) Hazen in Prairie du Chien. He graduated from Prairie High School in 1991. Shane was united in marriage with Judy Shepard in 1992. Three children were born to this union. They later divorced. Through out the years, Shane worked for Design Homes, Hazen Installation, and most recently at La Crosse Brewery. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Prairie du Chien Country Club. He also enjoyed bag competitions, darts, bowling, karaoke, cheering on the Packers and Brewers and playing Punch Out with his brothers, and Ark with his children. Shane participated in the Colgate Country Showdown that led him to tying for first at the Milwaukee State Fair. Shane was an active fisherman and hunter and liked watching and feeding the birds. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
guttenbergpress.com
Ray Edward McGill
Ray Edward McGill, 96, of Winston, Georgia, formerly of McGregor, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, passed away on Oct. 21, 2022. Ray was born on Sept. 13, 1926 to Ray Wallace McGill and Nellie May Pettit McGill at their farm near McGregor, Iowa. His mother and family called him Bud. The name stayed with him until adult life. His mother died suddenly on July 14, 1930 at the age of 32. Ray was only 3 ½ years old at the time. This was during the Great Depression and Ray's father lost his farm and was unable to work and care for his family. Four of Ray's sisters, Nellie Frances, Kathryn Bernice, Hazel Lavonne and June Ellen, were placed in the state orphanage in Davenport, Iowa. The oldest sister, Marguerite Virginia, was married at the time. Ray's aunt and uncle, Leo and Catherine McGill, raised him with their children on the Riverview Dairy Farm near Marquette, Iowa. Ray attended school at the Pleasant Ridge Grammar School and Marquette High School. Ray left the farm in 1942 at the age of 16 and joined his sister, Kathryn, in Milwaukee. He worked as a machinist at Cassell Engineering and Machine Works making parts for the U.S. Navy. In late 1944 at the age of 18, Ray was drafted into the Army as an infantry soldier. He was trained at Fort McClellan, Alabama. After completion of training, Ray went back to Milwaukee, on a ten day furlough before continuing to his duty assignment. Ray's sister, Kathryn notified the adoptive mother of sister, June Ellen, of the whereabouts of the children of Ray Wallace McGill. June Ellen's name had been changed to Madeline Ralston. Mrs. Ralston arranged for a sibling reunion at Kathryn's home in Milwaukee. This would be true reunion for the Ray W. McGill family. The sisters and Ray had been separated for 15 years. After his furlough, Ray continued his World War II Army assignment in the Pacific Theater and performed duties in the Philippine Islands. His tour of duty lasted nearly two years. He returned to the states in Oct. 1946. After World War II, Staff Sergeant Ray McGill was released from military duty at Fort Sheridan, Illinois. He returned to Milwaukee, where he was employed by Du-Well Machine Shop. His duties were operating lathes, drill presses, milling machines, and punch presses. In 1947, Ray moved to Prairie du Chien. He worked for the Ahrens Dairy Farm processing milk, cream and cottage cheese. He also worked at Bagley, Wis. in the cheese factory making American cheddar cheese. Later on, he started his own business distributing milk from Elm Grove Dairy in Richland Center. He also introduced Borden Dairy products to Prairie du Chien. Ray and Grace Josephine Barrette, daughter of Roland and Emma Barrette, were married Feb. 10, 1951 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, in Prairie du Chien. Ray had joined the Air Force Reserves and was recalled for active duty during the Korean Conflict. After the two year tour of duty, Ray and Grace made the family decision that Ray would reenlist in the Air Force and make it their career. Ray, Grace, and their sons spent several years at many different locations in the United States including two years in Hawaii. The family also spent three years in Okinawa, Japan. In addition, during Ray's active duty in the Army and Air Force career, he spent time in the Philippine Islands, Iceland, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. Senior Master Sergeant Ray McGill retired after 23 years of service in the United States Army and Air Force. After retirement from the military, Ray formed a company, McGill Construction Service, Inc. The company's focus was building homes and performing interior woodworking. Ray worked with his sons in this endeavor. He was a member of the American Legion, The Retired Enlisted Association, and Air Force Association. He supported St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital and many other foundations seeking to find cures of life-threatening diseases. He was loved and will be fondly remembered by many friends, relatives, and all that knew him.
guttenbergpress.com
Referendum on Nov. 8 for Wauzeka-Steuben operating costs
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the residents of the Wauzeka-Steuben School District will be voting on a referendum for funding for the district’s operating expenses. The referendum is for $950,000 for the 2023-24 school year, $950,000 for the 2024-25 school year, and $1.1 million for the 2025-26 school year. “The...
Comments / 0