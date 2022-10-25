ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'

Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Christian McCaffrey has 'chip on my shoulder' to help 49ers win now

Christian McCaffrey played the Los Angeles Rams on October 16. Two weeks later, he'll face them again when his new team, the San Francisco 49ers, visit SoFi Stadium this weekend. The 49ers acquired the star running back last Thursday. On Friday morning, he was on a plane traveling across the...
