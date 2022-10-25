State House, Senate candidates share views on education funding, abortion, energy at Meredith forum

Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results
DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
laconiadailysun.com
Penny Pitou: If you love Gunstock, replace reps who tried to dismantle it
Our beloved county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort was brought back from the brink of closing this summer by people who spoke up and took action. They came to meetings, they spoke their mind, and they voted in the primary in September to remove the most urgent threats.
WMUR.com
2 New Hampshire school districts receiving more than $1 million each for cleaner school buses
Two New Hampshire school districts will receive more than $1 million each for greener school buses. Henniker will get nearly a $1.6 million federal grant and Rumney will get a grant of nearly $1.2 million. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law through the EPA's Clean School Bus Program. "Anybody...
thepulseofnh.com
First Lady Jill Biden Returning To New Hampshire This Weekend
First Lady Jill Biden is going to be making a return trip to the Granite State this weekend. She’ll be appearing at an event in Manchester on Saturday with Doctor Tom Sherman, the Democrat who is hoping to defeat Republican Governor Chris Sununu, and Senator Maggie Hassan who is facing a challenge for her seat from GOP nominee Don Bolduc. Biden will also be in Portsmouth where she will campaign for both Hassan and First District Congressman Chris Pappas. The First Lady last visited New Hampshire in July 2021.
laconiadailysun.com
Jim Chase: Caravona understands the partnerships between schools and community
Kelley Caravona is a great choice for the Laconia School Board for the residents of Ward 2. She has been very involved in Laconia schools, having had two children graduate from Laconia High School and having worked at Pleasant Street School for nine years. She understands the partnerships between the schools and community, and she has a clear focus of support for all students. She will bring a clear vision for the future to the Laconia School District.
laconiadailysun.com
Franklin working on ordinance to protect its drinking water
FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin is engaging residents and business owners to spread awareness that the city is working to protect its drinking water by creating a Groundwater Protection Ordinance. The Franklin Planning Board is taking the lead on this project and is working with the New Hampshire Water Works Association and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, in conjunction with the Town of Sanbornton, to inform this effort.
Conservative Legal Group Sues After Randolph Student Suspended
A high-profile conservative Christian legal advocacy group has taken on the cause of a student and her father who school officials said bullied and misgendered a transgender girl at Randolph Union High School. Attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, along with Vergennes lawyer Anthony Duprey, filed a lawsuit on Thursday...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents urged to turn in unwanted prescriptions for Drug Take Back Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire and federal safety officials are urging residents to get rid of unused or unwanted prescription drugs during this weekend's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Saturday's event is part of an ongoing effort to help prevent substance misuse or overdoses. >> More information: Drug...
laconiadailysun.com
Contractor sentenced for engaging in deceptive dealing
A Pittsfield contractor has been ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of a deal in return for pleading guilty to enticing a consumer to pay $4,000 for a septic system in Gilmanton which was never installed. Brian J. Strouth, 51, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to a...
WMUR.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Continues Boil Water Order
The Rye Water District's boil water order is so close yet so far from being lifted after two weeks. The order was first implemented October 12, when high levels of e.Coli were detected in routine testing. Two consecutive clean tests for both e. Coli and coliform bacteria are required in order to lift the order.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
mynbc5.com
Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers
HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
laconiadailysun.com
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
thepulseofnh.com
Magazine: Two NH Ski Resorts Among The Best
Two ski resorts in New Hampshire are among the best in the country according to Ski magazine. Bretton Woods is ranked number-four and Waterville Valley is ranked 14th. The magazine says Bretton Woods has slope side condos and townhouses, good dining and varied family activities. It cites Waterville Valley’s intermediate cruising on 265 skiable acres and many amenities in what is described as its charming New England white-clapboard village.
manchesterinklink.com
CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
manchesterinklink.com
Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve $3M for affordable housing projects
MANCHESTER, NH – Last week, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve $3 million in federal funds to significantly increase the number of affordable housing units in Manchester through three projects. With this funding, Lincoln Avenue Capital, a firm out of Santa Monica, CA, will construct two...
