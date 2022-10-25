State House, Senate candidates share views on education funding, abortion, energy at Meredith forum

First Lady Jill Biden is going to be making a return trip to the Granite State this weekend. She’ll be appearing at an event in Manchester on Saturday with Doctor Tom Sherman, the Democrat who is hoping to defeat Republican Governor Chris Sununu, and Senator Maggie Hassan who is facing a challenge for her seat from GOP nominee Don Bolduc. Biden will also be in Portsmouth where she will campaign for both Hassan and First District Congressman Chris Pappas. The First Lady last visited New Hampshire in July 2021.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO