Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
NPSB Virtual Academy honor roll
Honor roll students at the Natchitoches Virtual Academy for October include:. •A honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA) •B honor roll (3.0-3.49 GPA) •Principal’s list (4.0 GPA) •A honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA) Devan Braxton. Cristyona Brown. Chadwick Collins. Morgan Hunter. Aiden Jones. Kazeyah Newton. Zachary Patero. Ayden Pressley. Ard Rodgers. Kimbry...
Louisiana Town Named One Of The Best Christmas Towns in America
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas season is in sight, and in the state of Louisiana that means our attention turns to one city. It turns out, we're not the only ones who know about it either. We're of course talking about the annual Natchitoches...
Louisiana Tech University Advancement realigns, increases focus on philanthropy and engagement
Louisiana Tech University’s Division of University Advancement has realigned leadership resources focused on philanthropy and engagement with Tech alumni. “With this realignment, we are strengthening our commitment to embracing the reality that engagement is evolving yet continues to be the leading indicator of philanthropic support for the University,” said Brooks Hull, Vice President for University Advancement and CEO for the University Foundation. “This restructuring shows our confidence in cultivating relationships with our Tech Family members and showing the impact of their loyalty.”
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
EULA MAE HARRIS
It is with profound sadness that the family of Eula Mae Harris of Natchitoches announces her peaceful passing Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 83. Our family, friends and community lost a rare jewel. Eula was a caring Christian woman who had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She never met a stranger and treated all kids like her own. She had a knack for making people laugh and was certainly a soundtrack of laughter herself. Her spirit was captivating, and that smile was infectious.
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
Coroner IDs Red River Parish man after deadly crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the man from Red River Parish who died following a crash late Saturday. Just after 10:00 p.m., Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta, was driving on the 11000 block of LA 1 near Caspiana when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. Sims was ejected from his truck and mortally injured.
Natchitoches Police Department reminds everyone to practice safety this Halloween
The City of Natchitoches will have neighborhood trick-or-treating for Halloween from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The Natchitoches Police Department would like to encourage parents and children to follow these safety tips while enjoying trick-or-treating. •. Only trick-or-treat during the observed hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. • Children should...
Alexandria woman battling stage four cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of thousands of people applying for Social Security Disability benefits are having to wait up to 10 months to hear back on the status of their application. That wait is wasting time and money for families dealing with health concerns that could ultimately be the difference between life and death.
Red River Parish man killed in multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. - A Red River Parish man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in south Caddo Parish late Saturday night. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta. Sims was killed after being ejected from his truck in the wreck that occurred...
Registrar of Voters outlines upcoming Nov. 8 election
Registrar of Voters Kathrin Holden reminds voters polls will open at 6 a.m. and closes at 8 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the open primary/congressional election. •School Board members for Districts 7, 9 and 10. •Mayors for Goldonna, Campti, Provencal and Robeline. •Robeline and Campti Chiefs of Police. •Provencal, Goldonna...
Dorm check leads to arrests
Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
Rezoning approved for ‘Frat House’ bar despite owner operating without occupational license
The Natchitoches City Council approved an ordinance at its meeting on Oct. 25 to rezone property located at 7096 Hwy. 1 Bypass (now branded as the “Frat House”). Morgan Papillion is leasing the building and wants to bring an extra bar option to town. However, Council member Rosemary...
