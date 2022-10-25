Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Thursday is also Dollar Day meaning parking, admission and rides are $1 each. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
KSLA
New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!. Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on Southern food. “Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.
arklatexweekend.com
A sneak peek at some of the dishes at the new Cypress by the Revenir
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Many in Shreveport are eagerly awaiting the opening of the Cypress by the Revenir. Recently, the Southern-inspired tapas and bar invited members of the media to check out the new place and try a few of their offerings. If you like what you see, you can make reservations now for after they open on November 3, 2022.
Unique Airbnb in Shreveport Provides Perfect Weekend Getaway
We found the perfect place for your next little getaway and it has a slide.
ktalnews.com
Local entertainer Lance Thompson stays close to home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Lance Thompson was born and raised in Shreveport, he began singing and dancing when he was three years old. His mother has always believed in his talent and started him young with lessons. Lance shared that his mother was his biggest hero, unfortunately, she passed away in 2006. Lance continues to pursue his passion for singing and entertainment, even after singing in the church choir as a boy, Lance was a member of the Red River Children’s Choir.
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
Why Shreveport Residents Will Do a Good Deed on Saturday?
You probably never met Shreveport's own Maggie Lee Henson. I never did. But I really feel like I know her. She has changed my life and changed the lives of thousands of other people through the tragedy of her death. Maggie Lee died when she was just 12-years-old. She died...
bizmagsb.com
Kean Miller adds new attorney in Shreveport, 12 others across Louisiana and Texas
Kean Miller’s rapid growth continues as the 190-attorney, full-service law firm announces the addition of 13 attorneys in five of its offices in Louisiana and Texas. The dynamic trajectory is evidence of the Firm’s commitment to provide clients with the best and brightest attorneys, meaningful counsel, and superior client service. Since November 2021, Kean Miller has added 32 attorneys in Shreveport, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, and The Woodlands.
wfft.com
Child found dead in Las Vegas-themed suitcase back in April identified
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WFFT) - The child that was found dead in a suitcase in April has been identified. Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the child as Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta, GA. The body of the boy was found in April, stuffed into a Las Vegas-themed suitcase, and...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
q973radio.com
Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Shreveport-Bossier [LIST]
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost here. Halloween night in the Ark-La-Tex is one of the most special nights in our area of the entire year. Now that COVID is long-gone, we can set our sights on an adventurous Halloween night, garnering all of the candy for our kiddos that we possibly can.
q973radio.com
Leslie Jordan’s Shreveport Connection
Leslie Jordan single handily got so many of us through the pandemic with his comedy and instagram videos, and those videos and his hilarious characters on “WILL AND GRACE” and “CALL ME KAT” will live on forever, and sadly the comedian and actor was killed in a crash on Monday at the age of 67 after suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving; but, did you know he spent time in Shreveport filming a series in the early 2000’s?
KSLA
Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trail Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trail Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months. Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.
KSLA
City of Shreveport expanding access to free Wi-Fi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they want to make sure everyone has access to internet. During the pandemic, the city noticed a big divide in access to Wi-Fi. With the help of Shreve Memorial Libraries, a new service called Universal Digital Access is hoping to bridge the gap.
bizmagsb.com
Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Women’s Philanthropy Network fund Volunteers of America North Louisiana’s efforts to serve more Caddo Parish students
SHREVEPORT — The need for increased wrap-around services in schools has never been greater. Volunteers of America North Louisiana (VOANLA) and the nationally recognized Communities In Schools (CIS) have formed a partnership and are in an unique position to address the barriers that stand between students and their success in life, thanks to generous investment dollars.
KTBS
Bar owner pleas for demolition of burned down former Shreve Square building that poses danger
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Time may be up for the owner of the burned down Shreve Square building. On Sept. 23, the City of Shreveport issued a 30-days notice for the owner to demolish what was left and clean it up. That was two days after the inferno downtown on Sept....
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
bizmagsb.com
Digital and Tech Jobs featured at Nov. 2 career fair
BATON ROUGE, La. – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City and Lafayette. The online event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
