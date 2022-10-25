ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown

Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week

The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
GONZALES, LA
bizmagsb.com

LABI announces 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) announced its 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners. These annual awards recognize LABI members who demonstrate exemplary commitment and contributions to the state’s business climate and their local communities. The winners will be honored on Thursday, November 10,...
LOUISIANA STATE
campussafetymagazine.com

11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Louisiana could see a construction boom in coming years

Louisiana could experience a boom in construction activity over the next five to six years, says Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors. While higher interest rates and a potential recession create headwinds, billions in infrastructure and petrochemical spending should keep firms busy at least through 2028, he says.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA

