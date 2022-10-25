Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
LSU Reveille
Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown
Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
NOLA.com
LSU bowl projections trending up as Tigers' record improves going into season's final month
Before the season started, and certainly after LSU lost its season opener to Florida State, there were some national bowl projections that said the Tigers wouldn’t even make it to the postseason. How the perception of LSU’s season, and its postseason fortunes, have changed. While the Tigers aren’t...
brproud.com
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
NOLA.com
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly updates injury situations ahead of Alabama, reacts to LSU playing meaningful games in November
Brian Kelly and LSU are off this week, and will soon focus on Alabama next week. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Kelly updated the injury situations for Major Burns, Jack Bech and John Emery. “Major will be non-contact for the rest of the week and then he’ll be cleared...
Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days before the BoomBox Classic matchup, Jackson State released a statement stating any tickets purchased through a third-party such as Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or StubHub, will not be accepted for the game. School officials added tickets purchased only through their official ‘Impact Tickets’ site will...
bizmagsb.com
LABI announces 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) announced its 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners. These annual awards recognize LABI members who demonstrate exemplary commitment and contributions to the state’s business climate and their local communities. The winners will be honored on Thursday, November 10,...
campussafetymagazine.com
11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party
BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
brproud.com
Ernest Gaines marker in Pointe Coupee Parish stolen; reward available
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A $500 reward was set up after the disappearance of the author Ernest Gaines’s marker in Pointe Coupee Parish. Pointe Coupee Parish Government officials said the reward will be given if the marker is returned or an arrest is made. The marker...
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
225batonrouge.com
Louisiana could see a construction boom in coming years
Louisiana could experience a boom in construction activity over the next five to six years, says Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors. While higher interest rates and a potential recession create headwinds, billions in infrastructure and petrochemical spending should keep firms busy at least through 2028, he says.
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
theadvocate.com
After fraternity shooting, is Baton Rouge EMS prepared for more 'mass casualty' events?
As soon as they got the call alerting them that several people were hurt following a mass shooting at a fraternity house party just off Southern University’s campus last Friday, paramedics with East Baton Rouge EMS sprang into action. Without yet knowing how many people were in need of...
Comments / 0