redriverradio.org
Mayor Perkins Announces Universal Digital Access For Shreveport
ADDRESSES DIGITAL DESERTS- Access to high-speed / broadband digital services has been an issue for many neighborhoods in Shreveport and yesterday Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press event to announce the launch of Shreveport’s Universal Digital Access – a program designed to help bridge the digital divide and address what Perkins has called “Digital Deserts” in certain Shreveport neighborhoods.
KSLA
How assets are taxed & how that can change in retirement (Part IV)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As talk surrounding inflation continues, many are also thinking about their retirement plans. Colin Evans, financial adviser with Evans Financial Group in Shreveport, joined KSLA in the studio on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to discuss the way assets are taxed and how that can change. Evans discussed...
KTBS
CPSO adds new deputies to its ranks
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator administered the oath of office to 17 new deputies Wednesday morning. The new recruits help fill openings the sheriff's office has struggled to fill, just like other employers across the country. "At the first of the year we were 90 deputies short, now we...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
bizmagsb.com
Kean Miller adds new attorney in Shreveport, 12 others across Louisiana and Texas
Kean Miller’s rapid growth continues as the 190-attorney, full-service law firm announces the addition of 13 attorneys in five of its offices in Louisiana and Texas. The dynamic trajectory is evidence of the Firm’s commitment to provide clients with the best and brightest attorneys, meaningful counsel, and superior client service. Since November 2021, Kean Miller has added 32 attorneys in Shreveport, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, and The Woodlands.
KSLA
City of Shreveport expanding access to free Wi-Fi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they want to make sure everyone has access to internet. During the pandemic, the city noticed a big divide in access to Wi-Fi. With the help of Shreve Memorial Libraries, a new service called Universal Digital Access is hoping to bridge the gap.
Shreveport College Again Hits Top 10 In U.S. News & World Report
Centenary College of Louisiana is no stranger to landing high on national ranking lists. They've been named a Tier One National Liberal Arts College, a Top National Liberal Arts College, and have been praised for their return on investment for students. Just to name a few honors. But what I...
bizmagsb.com
Home Federal Bank to acquire First National Bank of Benton
SHREVEPORT – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company” or “Home Federal Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, and Northwest Bancshares Corporation (“Northwest Bancshares”), the holding company of the First National Bank of Benton (“First National”), announced today the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company will acquire Northwest Bancshares in an all cash acquisition.
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
bizmagsb.com
Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Women’s Philanthropy Network fund Volunteers of America North Louisiana’s efforts to serve more Caddo Parish students
SHREVEPORT — The need for increased wrap-around services in schools has never been greater. Volunteers of America North Louisiana (VOANLA) and the nationally recognized Communities In Schools (CIS) have formed a partnership and are in an unique position to address the barriers that stand between students and their success in life, thanks to generous investment dollars.
KTBS
Bar owner pleas for demolition of burned down former Shreve Square building that poses danger
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Time may be up for the owner of the burned down Shreve Square building. On Sept. 23, the City of Shreveport issued a 30-days notice for the owner to demolish what was left and clean it up. That was two days after the inferno downtown on Sept....
q973radio.com
Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Shreveport-Bossier [LIST]
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost here. Halloween night in the Ark-La-Tex is one of the most special nights in our area of the entire year. Now that COVID is long-gone, we can set our sights on an adventurous Halloween night, garnering all of the candy for our kiddos that we possibly can.
q973radio.com
Is There A Turkey Shortage In Shreveport
It’s almost Thanksgiving and like everything the price of turkey’s are up – and it appears there’s a turkey shortage in Shreveport and throughout the ArkLaTex!. They’re saying the price of turkeys in Shreveport could be almost double what they were last year. Here’s why there’s a massive turkey shortage in Shreveport and across the country.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
kalb.com
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
KTBS
Shreveport files suit against consent decree contractors, alleging improprieties
SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport has received little to no benefit from paying contractors several hundred million dollars to repair its aging sewerage system. As a result, ongoing major problems persist throughout the city. That’s the allegation of city officials who recently filed suit recently against 32...
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
