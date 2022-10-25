ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices punt on deciding birthright citizenship case

A series of controversial early 20th-century Supreme Court rulings known as the "Insular Cases" will remain intact after justices declined to consider whether American Samoans have full U.S. citizenship at birth. The high court's denial was written without any noted explanation or dissent, meaning fewer than four voted to hear...
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Headed for a Self-Imposed Voting Caseload Disaster

On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, a radical case on the fate of the so-called “independent state legislature” theory which could end the ability of state courts to interpret their own state’s election laws as applied to federal elections, thereby closing their doors to a wide swath of voting rights suits. Although there are many persuasive arguments against the ISL theory—including that it is inconsistent with the text, history, and precedent of interpreting the U.S. Constitution—we have argued in a just-filed amicus brief that there’s a self-interested reason for the Supreme Court to reject the ISL argument as well: It will lead to a flood of new federal litigation that will undermine voter confidence in elections, harm the legitimacy of the courts, and pave the way for potential election subversion.
Washington Examiner

Another religious liberty case comes before the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear another case about what states can force people to do when it comes to their faith and their business. The issues at stake are nearly identical to Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case narrowly ruled in favor of cake baker, Jack Phillips, in 2018.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy