Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?
If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Alito says leak of Supreme Court abortion opinion made some justices "targets for assassination"
Washington — The unprecedented leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade put the lives of the justices who voted to unwind the constitutional right to an abortion at risk, Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft and final opinion by the court's conservative majority, said Tuesday.
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of California animal welfare law
California voters decided in 2018 that pork sold in the state must originate with pigs that have room to turn around in their pens.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
“Utterly devastating”: Legal experts say DOJ filing “pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments” to SCOTUS
The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's appeal to have a special master review about 100 documents with classified markings that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last month named federal Judge Raymond...
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
Thomas? Kavanaugh? Roberts? Conservatives dominate Supreme Court but lack clear leader
The Supreme Court’s six Republican-appointed justices clearly dominate the bench, but as they reshape American law there is little consensus among court watchers over who is the conservative wing’s true leader. Some legal experts say it’s Brett Kavanaugh, the court’s median justice. Others point to the longest tenured...
click orlando
Federal judge refuses to block Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge has refused to block school districts from carrying out a new state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms, rejecting arguments by parents, students and a non-profit organization. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger was...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices punt on deciding birthright citizenship case
A series of controversial early 20th-century Supreme Court rulings known as the "Insular Cases" will remain intact after justices declined to consider whether American Samoans have full U.S. citizenship at birth. The high court's denial was written without any noted explanation or dissent, meaning fewer than four voted to hear...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Tells It Like It Is When It Comes To Stare Decisis And The Politicization Of The Supreme Court
Law should be stable. People depend on law; they order their lives, their conduct by it. You give people a right and then you take it away. They’ve understood their lives in a different way. It’s a doctrine of stability and a doctrine of humility. The way the law...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Appeals court rules Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Headed for a Self-Imposed Voting Caseload Disaster
On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, a radical case on the fate of the so-called “independent state legislature” theory which could end the ability of state courts to interpret their own state’s election laws as applied to federal elections, thereby closing their doors to a wide swath of voting rights suits. Although there are many persuasive arguments against the ISL theory—including that it is inconsistent with the text, history, and precedent of interpreting the U.S. Constitution—we have argued in a just-filed amicus brief that there’s a self-interested reason for the Supreme Court to reject the ISL argument as well: It will lead to a flood of new federal litigation that will undermine voter confidence in elections, harm the legitimacy of the courts, and pave the way for potential election subversion.
Washington Examiner
Another religious liberty case comes before the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear another case about what states can force people to do when it comes to their faith and their business. The issues at stake are nearly identical to Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case narrowly ruled in favor of cake baker, Jack Phillips, in 2018.
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
