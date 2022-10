Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain overnight 03:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain stays with us overnight as the low drops to 46.

There is only an early shower chance on Wednesday. As the system tracks away from us, it opens the door for a gusty, dry northwest wind flow.

Skies clear through the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will be much cooler next few days. On Wednesday, the high is 55.

The high for Thursday is 56 under partly cloudy skies.