Action News Jax
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
Global daily COVID deaths will almost double in the coming months, health experts predict
Global COVID deaths will almost double over the Northern Hemisphere's winter months, health experts have predicted. Global COVID infections are on the rise, and the virus is expected to cause almost a quarter of a million deaths worldwide in the coming fall and winter months, new research has projected. Experts...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say
Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One
Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold war between the U.S. and China is worsening and World War 3 has already begun. The Broader Implications Of Ukraine War: Speaking on U.S.-China tensions and global geopolitics at the 2022 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit, Roubini discussed the ongoing war in eastern Europe, and why he believes “it's the beginning of something else.”
Fast spreading Covid strain hits Australia as cases and hospitalisations rise again - but should we be worried?
A new 'nightmare' Covid-19 variant has hit Australia's shores just weeks after the final restrictions were scrapped. The XBB strain, which recently emerged in Singapore, is already running rampant in Australia where cases have risen tenfold in a few weeks. Some international reports and experts have dubbed the strain as...
KXLY
COVID-19 Death Rate Increased With Age, Was Higher for Men
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 mortality increased with age, reaching 1,645 per 100,000 population for U.S. adults aged 85 years and older in 2020, according to an October data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Betzaida...
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
Pandemic 'immunity gap' is probably behind surge in RSV cases
SAN FRANCISCO -- The measures that helped keep us safe from COVID-19 over the past 2½ years -- lockdowns, physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands -- also helped limit the spread of other viruses. As people return to school and work and take off their masks, those viruses, including...
During The Pandemic Tuberculosis Deaths Increased, Reversing Years Of Decline: WHO Report
According to World Health Organization's report, around 10.6 million people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) in 2021, an increase of 4.5% from 2020, and 1.6 million people died from TB (including 187 000 among HIV-positive people). The burden of drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) also increased by 3% between 2020 and 2021,...
US News and World Report
CDC: Nearly Every American Can Drop Wearing Masks Indoors
Nearly all Americans can drop wearing masks while indoors in public spaces, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to CDC data, less than 1% of Americans live in a county with a “high” COVID-19 community level, where masking is recommended while inside. The majority of the country – 79% – lives in a county with a “low” level, while 20% of the population lives in a “medium” level, where masking should be considered by those at-risk for severe COVID-19.
US News and World Report
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear New COVID Strains Are Deadly—Just Like 2020 Wave
The new COVID-19 subvariants that are becoming dominant all over the world aren’t just more contagious than previous variants and subvariants—they might cause more severe disease, too. That’s an ominous sign if, as experts predict, there’s a new global wave of COVID in the coming months. It’s one...
dallasexpress.com
Bezos Warns of Economic Storm
One of the world’s wealthiest individuals, Jeff Bezos, has warned that the economy is signaling a coming storm. Negative GDP growth, high inflation, and steep interest rate hikes continue to characterize the current environment, instilling little optimism in the former Amazon CEO. Earlier this week, he explicitly delivered his glum outlook on social media, writing, “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”
ScienceBlog.com
New evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after covid-19 vaccination
A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the covid-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
US News and World Report
Australia Repatriates Australian Women and Children From Syrian Refugee Camp
SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said on Saturday in a resumption of a controversial programme. The repatriation to New South Wales state, criticised by the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing...
US News and World Report
Boeing Losses Mount on Troubled Air Force One Program
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing said Wednesday the company would take a new $766 million charge on its 2018 billion contract to build two new U.S. presidential airplanes that faced repeated setbacks. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday said "critics were right" to slam the planemaker's deal. Then President Donald...
WebMD
COVID'S Mutations Continue Their Steady March
Oct. 25, 2022 – It’s been nearly a year since a new variant of COVID-19 has been named, leading some to wonder whether the virus is evolving in the same way as it once was. NPR asked a dozen scientists whether the virus was stabilizing, and the answer...
