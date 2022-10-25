Read full article on original website
knuj.net
BID ACCEPTED TO REPLACE WATER MAIN UNDER MINNESOTA RIVER
The New Ulm Public Utilities Commission has approved a quote for the installation of the raw water main under the Minnesota River. The quote was for over $368,000 from Ellingson Drainage of West Concord. Utililties Director Kris Manderfeld said it is important to get the problem fixed as soon as possible so Mayor Terry Sviene issued an emergency declaration to fast track the repair. A leak was found to be under the Minnesota River about 15 feet from the bank. Wells 20 and 21 feed water to the treatment plant but are currently offline due to failure of the pipe. Three quotes were received for the project and it is hoped to have the problem fixed sometime in December.
knuj.net
FAIRFAX POST OFFICE
The Fairfax Post office has been out of commission since the fire that destroyed three buildings and damaged two others in Fairfax earlier this month. There has been some activity with an inspection of the roof and some large fans and dehumidifiers being put in the building to attempt to remove moisture. The city council have considered temporary locations including a small room at the Fairfax Community Center, which has to be approved by Post Office management and also letting USPS know the room is available. If USPS allows them to use a temporary location, that would resolve the issue of not having to travel to Gibbon but will still prevent people from picking up PO box mail after regular business hours. Right now, Fairfax postal customers have to go to Gibbon to get their mail. Right now things are in a holding pattern awaiting the next steps by the USPS.
KEYC
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit demolition. Xcel Energy contracted with Veit to dismantle the plant, according to the information from Xcel Energy on the demolition plans. The Minnesota Valley plant was originally built in 1930, and expanded in 1953. The coal-fired plant generated 75 megawatts of energy. It was retired in 2009. The plant's twin stacks stand 280 feet above the Minnesota River Valley in Granite Falls. Those stacks tumbled as Veit used explosives to implode the plant. It only took about 15 seconds for the whole structure to fall. Xcel Energy and Granite Falls city officials are honoring the history of the iconic coal plant and employees and retirees who operated it. The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls, South Dakota from the 1930s through the '90s.
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Communities set trick-or-treat hours for Monday
Young ghosts, goblins and witches will be roaming the streets and sidewalks of Windom Monday and the city of Windom has set a designated time for youngsters to go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Windom’s trick-or-treat hours will be from 4-7 p.m. The same hours are in place for Mt. Lake. Westbrook...
KEYC
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
more1049.com
Busy Friday for Jackson County Authorities
Jackson County, MN (KICD) — Friday was an especially busy day for emergency personnel in Jackson County, Minnesota. At around 7 am a black, Chevy Trailblazer was reported stolen from 4th Street in Jackson. Around 4:30 that afternoon they found an abandoned Toyota Sequoia a few blocks away that had been reported stolen out of Fairmont. They also received two calls with individuals saying someone had rummaged through their parked vehicles.
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
KEYC
Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm
Kelsey and Lisa spoke in-studio with a local homesteader, Christa Wadekamper of Waseca, about her passion for canning...and how to get started!. it’s Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light:...
kduz.com
Hanska Woman Charged with Felony Tax Crimes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Brown County Attorney’s Office recently charged Jana Marie Makela, of Hanska, with 12 tax-related felonies. She is charged with:. 3 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns. 3 felony counts of failing to...
myklgr.com
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
kduz.com
Semi Driver Injured in Crash With Cow in Renville County
A semi driver was injured when his truck hit a cow in Renville County Tuesday night. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Sammy Enriquez of Sacred Heart was taken to Redwood Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Enriquez was traveling westbound on Highway 19 east of...
marshallradio.net
Edgerton Man Dies in Rollover Accident in Murray County
(KMHL) CHANDLER — One man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 91 in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 4:46 Tuesday afternoon, a 2004 Dodge Durango, being driven by 40-year-old Eric Dalle of Edgerton, was traveling southbound on Highway 91 at mile marker 35 in Murray County, when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled into the ditch. Eric Dalle was pronounced dead at the scene. Assistance was provided by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Murray County Ambulance, and Chandler Fire Department.
kduz.com
Two Injured in McLeod County Crash
Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash south of Winsted Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says a semi-tractor and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue. The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Paul Heinen of St. Cloud, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis...
St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi
WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
hot967.fm
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
KEYC
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases is charged again in Blue Earth County after allegedly strangling a woman last Friday. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in addition to charges of violating a Do Not Contact Order.
knuj.net
NEW ULM GIRL REPORTED MISSING FOUND SAFE
A 13-year-old New Ulm girl who was reported missing Thursday evening has been found safe. The girl was located Thursday morning and is back with her family.
