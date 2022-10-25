ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Stronger Together Through Networking

Using this as a plumb line for all that we do, on the advertising and editorial sides of our company, we wanted to let you know what it looks like when the entrepreneurs in our community gather to exchange ideas and information, and develop relationships by supporting and encouraging one another while opening doors to new opportunities.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Southtree Commercial Constructing Multi Tenant Retail Building

​​We reported earlier this year that clearing had begun for a new development at the corner of GA-74 and Rockaway Road in Peachtree City. Southtree Commercial is constructing a 9,976-square-foot, wood-framed, multi-tenant retail building to include a convenience store, Shell fuel station, Dunkin’ Donuts, and up to three other tenant spaces. A ground breaking ceremony for Peachtree City Town Pantry was held in September.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Michelle Hall

Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Villa Rica gets $1.14 million grant for downtown upgrade

Villa Rica has been awarded a $1.14 million grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission that will kick off what city officials say will be a major renovation in its downtown. The funds are part of the ARC’s Livable Cities Initiative, a program that involves federal funds and is intended to improve pedestrian and vehicular access to downtown areas.
VILLA RICA, GA
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program

Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...

