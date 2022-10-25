Read full article on original website
Related
townelaker.com
Stronger Together Through Networking
Using this as a plumb line for all that we do, on the advertising and editorial sides of our company, we wanted to let you know what it looks like when the entrepreneurs in our community gather to exchange ideas and information, and develop relationships by supporting and encouraging one another while opening doors to new opportunities.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
thecitymenus.com
Southtree Commercial Constructing Multi Tenant Retail Building
We reported earlier this year that clearing had begun for a new development at the corner of GA-74 and Rockaway Road in Peachtree City. Southtree Commercial is constructing a 9,976-square-foot, wood-framed, multi-tenant retail building to include a convenience store, Shell fuel station, Dunkin’ Donuts, and up to three other tenant spaces. A ground breaking ceremony for Peachtree City Town Pantry was held in September.
Morning gridlock when police activity adds to construction delays on I-285
The Thursday morning commute saw intense delays all along the top end of the Perimeter after a police investigation closed a major exit ramp in Sandy Springs.
Home belonging to family of 5 significantly damaged in Cherokee County fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A fire caused significant damage to the home of a family of five in Canton, according to Cherokee County fire officials. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. to a home on fire on Glen Echo Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home structure with extensive flames.
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica gets $1.14 million grant for downtown upgrade
Villa Rica has been awarded a $1.14 million grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission that will kick off what city officials say will be a major renovation in its downtown. The funds are part of the ARC’s Livable Cities Initiative, a program that involves federal funds and is intended to improve pedestrian and vehicular access to downtown areas.
fox5atlanta.com
Sandy Springs police deploy traffic response vehicles to help clear traffic along I-285
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Most motorists in metro Atlanta have heard the warnings: avoid the north end of the Perimeter along Interstate 285. The Georgia Department of Transportation will be doing construction work for the next eight months. Sandy Springs police are trying to help drivers avoid traffic nightmares that could pop up.
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentals
Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future.
Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location announces tentative reopening date
(Forsyth County, GA) Customers used to satisfying their chicken sandwich cravings at the Chick-fil-A at The Collection at Forsyth - which closed on October 9 for remodeling - will not have to wait much longer. The restaurant has announced a tentative reopening date of Tuesday, November 1.
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
New developments on the billion-dollar plan to overhaul Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new 3D rendering of the future of Gwinnett Place Mall shows a massive central park, a focus on walkability, a cultural center, and tons of retail and residential buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County leaders revealed more details...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Suwanee (Suwanee, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Suwanee on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb Police, a fatal crash was reported in Cobb County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday.
The Citizen Online
First, steal a Kia, then try to break into a gun store, then abandon the car
Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, are attempting to identify a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle and subsequent attempted break-in at Autrey’s Armory off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies on Sept. 29...
cobbcountycourier.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Cumberland Parkway near the South Cobb Drive intersection
According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the collision death of a pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at around 4:05 p.m. on Cumberland Parkway east of South Cobb Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
High-tech studios take over old Georgia Army base, looks to open in 2023
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It...
Comments / 0