Farm and Dairy
Ohio man is convicted of fraud in hunting lease scheme
COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The U.S. District...
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
hometownstations.com
Lima Family YMCA to host robotics program and Lego Leagues
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids and teens alike will have a lot to look forward to coming up at the Lima Family YMCA. Teens will be able to participate in a robotics program starting in January from Mondays through Thursdays 4 pm to 7 pm. Where participants will be given a mission and will learn how to build and engineer a functional robot. After the building phase, the team will then go to Cleveland for a weekend in March for a competition.
hometownstations.com
Weed-free Soybean Fields Increase in 2022
Press Release from Mark Badertscher of the Hardin County OSU Extension: Hardin County – Each year before soybean harvest, county Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educators conduct a county weed survey. The purpose of this survey is to determine the type and number of weeds that are infesting farm fields. Another reason is to develop an understanding of which weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides used by farmers. Once these determinations are made, weed scientists at The Ohio State University develop weed control programs which are then shared with local county Extension Educators to make recommendations for local farmers. The goal of these recommendations is to help farmers gain control of these weeds so that their yield-limiting impact is reduced, increasing production and profitability for the farmer.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26
Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
hometownstations.com
The Springs of Lima helps educate others on what those with dementia face every day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A virtual tour helped educate people on the hardships that people with dementia face. The Springs of Lima held a "Virtual Dementia Tour". Participants put on headphones, special gloves and socks, as well as glasses that simulated the types of different sensory effects that those with dementia go through. Participants were taken into a room where they had to perform day-to-day tasks that some may see as easy, but for those with dementia, it can be challenging.
crawfordcountynow.com
Business “popping” for Bucyrus couple, one kernel at a time
BUCYRUS–Business is “popping” for a Bucyrus couple who have made a sweet and salty snack a household name in Crawford County and beyond. Sweet Thangs! Kettle Corn, which is owned by Bucyrus natives Lee Ann Grau and Jeremy Ray, is a staple at the Colonel Crawford Fall Festival, Cruisin’ with the Cops Car Show, Lap Night in Bucyrus, and other community events throughout the year.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
crawfordcountynow.com
Advanced Fiber Technology announces million-dollar investment in Bucyrus facilities
BUCYRUS—Advanced Fiber Technology announced Tuesday that they have completed a one-million-dollar investment project for machinery and equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park location in Bucyrus. AFT currently employs 25 people across their manufacturing facility and two warehouses, totaling 150,000 sf. “Advanced Fiber Technology has enjoyed great success in Bucyrus...
Lima News
Heisman trophy to be displayed at local car dealership
LIMA —Throughout the month of November, several events will be taking place at Reineke Nissan in Lima. As of Oct. 28, anyone can enter to win tickets to the Ohio State-Michigan football game with a valid test drive and a canned food donation to the West Ohio Foodbank. And...
hometownstations.com
Trial of Tom Stinebaugh continues as the state presents their case
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The state continues to present their case against the suspended mayor of Wapakoneta. Tom Stinebaugh is facing multiple counts including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The prosecution says the charges are being focused around a handful of incidents, including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor. He also allegedly made the city pay for the construction of a sewer line to a home that his company built.
hometownstations.com
For a second night in a row a Lima home was struck by gunfire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - For the second time in two days, the Lima Police are investigating a shots fired into a home call. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue around 9:25 pm on Thursday for reports of shots being fired. They found a home was struck and they believe the suspect took off towards Spencerville Road.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Schools, State of Ohio addressing need of math and literacy improvement
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Data released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) show a concerning trend happening across the country. The Nation's Report Card shows that Fourth and Eighth Grade mathematic and reading scores -- declining in nearly all states during the pandemic -- with the mathematic score decline the largest ever recorded in that subject.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 27, 2022
A deputy responded to the 21000 block of State Route 245 to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that drove off the road, struck a barn, and then fled the scene. A crash report was taken, #80-22-463. 10:10am Injury Crash. Deputies and units from the Jerome Township...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
Ohio girl arrested for school shooting hoax
Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.
wktn.com
ODOT Extends Closure of SR 4 in Marion County
The Prospect Street bridge, which is State Route 4 in Marion County, which was originally slated to open in mid-November will now remain closed through Fall of 2023. Initially, the project was intended to replace the bridge deck, or driving surface only. However, once crews began deck removal, it became...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
