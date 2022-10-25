When Demontea Thompson emancipated out of foster care at 18, he joined the ranks of the 50 percent of foster kids nationwide who finish high school. He became even more of an outlier when he graduated from Cal State Northridge, as college graduation rates for former foster youth are less than 3 percent. Currently a doctoral student at the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies, Thompson is well aware that success is the exception rather than the rule for former foster youth. And that is precisely what he hopes to change.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO