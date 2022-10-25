ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

Letter to the Editor

As an Iowa farmer, I see a lot of good things about Liz Mathis. First, she has an almost 30-year career as a journalist reporting on many agricultural issues. Second, her family has rural roots that helped broaden Liz’s understanding and concerns for Iowa. Finally, she has been an Iowa state senator for ten years and has developed into a well-rounded legislator whose bipartisan efforts get the job done.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Most common fast food chains in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Iowa using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy