As an Iowa farmer, I see a lot of good things about Liz Mathis. First, she has an almost 30-year career as a journalist reporting on many agricultural issues. Second, her family has rural roots that helped broaden Liz’s understanding and concerns for Iowa. Finally, she has been an Iowa state senator for ten years and has developed into a well-rounded legislator whose bipartisan efforts get the job done.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO