Fronteras Desk
Phoenix police arrest burglary suspect at Katie Hobbs' campaign office
A suspect has been identified and arrested after the headquarters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs was burglarized. Daniel Alexander Mota Dos Reis was arrested. A court form states a hammer and screwdrivers were found in his backpack, and he ran when encountered by police. Dos Reis was arrested on...
Fronteras Desk
Underground bunker discovered in Waddell had gun and drugs, MSCO says
Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office serving a search warrant this week on a West Valley business found a large underground bunker that contained guns and drugs, authorities said Friday. Detectives were serving the warrant at the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage near Waddell, an...
