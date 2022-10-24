Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
Georgia Gov. Kemp rips Stacey Abrams' abortion pivot: 'Georgians don't really know where she stands'
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called out Democrat opponent Stacey Abrams for changing her stance on abortion, saying she has pivoted numerous times on the topic
Walker as recently as August indicated he opposed exceptions to abortion, contrary to debate claim
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker said as recently as August that he opposes any exceptions to a ban on abortion, despite stating the opposite during his first and only debate against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock last week. The comment is the latest in a string of examples of Walker...
Georgia Supreme Court clears up battle over Confederate monuments
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The story above is from another report. A Newton County woman has grounds to sue over the planned removal of a Covington Confederate monument, Georgia's highest court ruled Tuesday. But that won't be the case for everyone who files a complaint in court.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
GOP Gov Candidate Called Doctors’ Advice on Abortion the ‘Devil’s Lie’
Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate running for Michigan governor, has made no secret of her fierce opposition to abortion. On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dixon declared that she was “pro-Life.”. “My only exception is to protect the LIFE of the mother,” she tweeted, in...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
The 5 States Where Abortion Rights Are On The Ballot
Voters in five states will get to directly decide the future of abortion access in their communities this election.
Second woman claims Walker paid for her abortion
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is denying new accusations that he paid for a second woman to have an abortion. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, said she had a 6-year relationship with Walker while he was still married and in the NFL. Nikole Killion reports.
New woman accuses Walker of pressuring her to have abortion
Another woman has anonymously accused Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during a years-long affair.
Raphael Warnock retains edge over Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate showdown: poll
With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock retains a slight advantage over Republican challenger and former college and pro football star Herschel Walker, according to a new public opinion poll in the crucial southeastern battleground state. Forty-nine percent of those questioned in a...
Graham joins Walker on campaign trail, brushing off second abortion accusation
CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Washington D.C. star power is joining Georgia’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker on the campaign trail Thursday, helping to energize supporters who don’t seem to be concerned about the abortion controversy that has loomed over Walker’s campaign in recent weeks.
Republicans At Peak Polling & The Abortion Miscalculation – Top 3 Takeaways
Political miscalculation revisited. As we’re just 13 days away from one of the most highly anticipated midterm election days of our lifetimes there’s a new political reality that ties into a previous theme of mine. From the original Supreme Court leaker in early May, to the actual decision in late June, I mentioned emphatically, that Democrats banking on abortion this election cycle were engaged in a huge political miscalculation. In the immediate aftermath of the SCOTUS leak I said this in my Top 3 Takeaways that day… There’s a good chance the political calculous of this abortion debate being good for Democrats is wrong. And if Democrats think most Americans will say screw it to 41-year high inflation and an impending recession, along with a border crisis an energy crisis, geopolitical crises all in the name of abortions on demand? They’re not only on the wrong side of science.... They’re living in an altered state of reality. All throughout the abortion debate in Florida in February, we heard most Floridians were against it. Ditto the Parental Rights in Education Legislation and the battle with Disney. And what do the polls today say? The potential for an impending DeSantis landslide this fall. The truth sets voters free and the more these conversations are had, just as was the case with legislation like the Parental Rights in Education, the more of it that will be known. And regarding the most important issue of all. The right to life. On the day I made that comment, before any potential impact of the abortion issue being in the minds of voters, Republicans held a 3-point advantage on the generic ballot. I also had this to say that day...
