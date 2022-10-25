Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
St. Louis School Shooter Regained Access to AR-15-Style Rifle Despite Mental Health Concerns, Left Chilling Note: Cops
The 19-year-old who shot and killed one student and one teacher at a St. Louis school had received mental health treatment several times and was committed to a mental institution at least once, according to the police. His parents also called the police multiple times over concerns about his mental health and his access to a gun, the authorities said.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
Complex
Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
Near-freezing temperatures to break records in parts of the South
The coldest air of the season so far has the South in its grip and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region into midweek. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a powerful disturbance since last week as it swept out of Canada and into the central and eastern United States. While this storm continues to bring the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, areas farther south will be in line for a dose of cold air that some may not be accustomed to handling so early in the season.
Cops Hunt for Fugitive Mom After 5-Year-Old Son Is Found in Suitcase
The 5-year-old boy whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year has finally been identified, and officials have labeled the boy’s mother as the prime suspect in his death. State police in Indiana said they’re embarking on a country-wide search for 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson, who is wanted on murder charges in the death of her son, Cairo Ammar Jordan. The boy’s body was found April 16 by a mushroom hunter, who opened up an abandoned “Las Vegas themed” suitcase off the side of the road to find his body squished inside. The boy’s body showed no signs of physical trauma, police said, and his toxicology report was clean. Jordan’s cause of death was deemed to have been electrolyte imbalance, likely from an infection. In addition to the boy’s mother, a second woman, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested last week in California in connection to his death, on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction. If he were still alive, Jordan would have turned six on Monday.Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
Severe thunderstorms to threaten Midwest, East Coast
AccuWeather forecasters warn that an approaching storm system could spawn broad areas of rain and severe thunderstorms across areas from the north-central United States to the Atlantic coast this week. Many parts of the U.S. have been in an up-and-down weather pattern of sorts, with warmth often being replaced by...
Ex-U.S. Army Sergeant Admits He Stabbed Fellow Soldier to Death
A former U.S. Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a fellow soldier who had alerted superiors to his use of marijuana. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Byron Booker struck a plea deal on a charge of premeditated murder and now faces life behind bars for the June 2020 murder of 21-year-old Specialist Austin J. Hawk at Fort Stewart. Booker is said to have admitted to investigators that he and his co-defendant, Jordan Brown, talked about “silencing” Hawk after he tattled on Booker. Booker then ambushed Hawk in the middle of the night, entering his barracks and slashing him “repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon,” prosecutors said. Hawk’s body was found the next day with 40 knife wounds. “Byron Booker murdered a former fellow soldier in cold blood in retaliation for that soldier performing his duties as a service member,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a statement. Brown, accused of conspiring with Booker to carry out the murder, awaits further proceedings in his case.Read it at Department of Justice
Complex
Man Named in YSL RICO Indictment Found Guilty in Unrelated Murder, Sentenced to Life in Prison
Jayden Myrick, an associate of Young Thug’s YSL collective, has been convicted of murder in a case unrelated to the larger one that has been underway since May. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 22-year-old was found guilty Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of Christian Broder. The incident took place in July 2018, when the victim was shot outside the Capital City Country Club in Atlanta. Investigators say Broder was a DC restaurant manager who had traveled to Georgia for a wedding. He and his family were reportedly outside the venue waiting for an Uber when Myrick and three others allegedly pulled up and robbed them of their wallets, cell phones, and $100 in cash.
TMZ.com
Delonte West Arrested Again, Booked on Four Criminal Charges
Delonte West has been arrested again, TMZ Sports has learned. According to the Fairfax County Police Dept. in Virginia, officers were called to a local parking lot at around 5:53 PM on Oct. 15 after they say witnesses saw the former NBA player trespassing in a vehicle. Cops say when...
Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US
A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern US
An area of the country that has been particularly parched since the summer is likely to see some relief this week; however, the needed rainfall will come at the risk of severe weather. The same powerful storm bringing a wave of snow across much of the Rockies this past weekend...
BBC
Michael Anton O'Connor: Stab victim ambushed by hired hit men, court hears
A man was stabbed to death in a "brutal, pre-planned ambush" by "hired hit men" over a row between rival drug gangs, a court heard. Michael Anton O'Connor was killed in The Meadows estate in Nottingham on 10 November 2021. Eight men and three woman have denied the 31-year-old's murder...
Storm to bring needed rainfall to areas from Texas to Alabama
A storm that was tracking across the northwestern United States on Wednesday is poised to dip southeastward into the south-central U.S. later this week and deliver rounds of drenching rain and even some severe weather conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm's most far-reaching effect will be drought-quenching rainfall, but some...
Car seat carrying sleeping child shot at during Washington, DC road rage incident: 'People are crazy'
A family in the Washington D.C. area is recovering after their car was shot into multiple times while driving on Interstate 295, striking their son's car seat while he was asleep in it.
Storm train to continue rolling through Northwest into November
The unusually warm and dry start to the fall season has come to a screeching halt in the Northwest, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that the ongoing wet and cool pattern will continue for some time. Persistent rain and mountain snow have been a mainstay in the Northwest over the past...
US News and World Report
Man Gets Death for Killing Texas Agency's 1st Sikh Deputy
HOUSTON (AP) — A man was sentenced to death Wednesday for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. A Harris County jury deliberated for about 35 minutes before returning the death sentence for Robert Solis, 50, after convicting him of capital murder on Oct. 17 in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's killing.
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Models Track Tropical Storm Karl Making its Way Slowly to Mexico, Texas, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center's most recent advisory indicates that Tropical Storm Karl is continuing to move slowly in the southwest Gulf of Mexico while maintaining winds of 45 mph. According to some models, the tropical storm will hit Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana. A few estimates show the storm will move...
Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
