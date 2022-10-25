Read full article on original website
Penn State under fire after blaming students for violence around cancelled event featuring Proud Boys founder
Penn State student spits on right-wing provocateur Alex Stein. Pennsylvania State University is under fire for chastising students over violence that occurred during protests of a planned campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, which was later cancelled. Some observers suggested right-wing demonstrators bore more responsibility for the clashes,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State College Democrats 'condemn' Uncensored America speakers, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes
The Penn State College Democrats released a statement on Tuesday condemning the speakers chosen by Uncensored America for an upcoming event, as well as asking Penn State officials to cancel the event altogether. On Monday, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein are scheduled to speak at an...
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes estranged wife reacts to secret recording
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes reacts to a secret recording of Rhodes played in court. He is charged with conspiring to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force on January 6, 2021.
