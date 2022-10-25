Read full article on original website
ghscanner.com
Sheriffs Office Updates On Westport Murder Investigation
The Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Office has updated us on the recent murder in the 2nd degree arrest they did earlier this week in the case of a Westport man being killed by his father. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office detectives continued to investigate the domestic violence assault and death...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested anew after allegedly trespassing, assaulting officers
An Olympia man previously described by law enforcement as a “violent chronic problem offender” was arrested anew after allegedly trespassing and assaulting police officers. Kenneth Michael Stenek, 37, was arrested on Oct. 24 after Union Gospel Mission on Franklin Street NE reported that a trespasser arrested the day...
Chronicle
Owner of Karma the ‘Dangerous Dog’ Facing Charges for Criminal Assistance, Harassment in Lewis County Superior Court
A Chehalis woman is facing charges of rendering criminal assistance in the second degree and harassment after an alleged incident where a minor in her care harassed and killed a cat and a second where she posted a banner facing her neighbor’s property that read “payback is a bitch,” according to court documents.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Refers Manslaughter, Animal Cruelty Charges Against Suspects in Aron Christensen’s Death
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office referred first-degree manslaughter and animal cruelty charges against a 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old from Rochester who are accused of killing Aron Christensen and his dog on a trail near Walupt Lake the night of Aug. 19. The decision on whether or not...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: $18K in merchandise taken during burglary
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Three people made off with more than $18,500 worth of merchandise after a burglary at a store on Hunt Street early on the morning of Oct. 22. Store...
Missing woman found dead in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey man charged after allegedly breaking into home, resisting arrest
A Lacey man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor after allegedly breaking into a house that he previously worked on and then resisting arrest. Wayne Richard Knapp, 46, was charged with residential burglary and resisting arrest by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Oct. 18. Olympia police arrested...
Chronicle
Man Arrested for Murder in Westport
A Westport man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Monday afternoon following a report of a death. Steven D. Bunch, 58, is currently detained without bail in the Grays Harbor County Jail. Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched for the report of a death of...
My Clallam County
Clallam County Commissioner charged with DUI
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach was booked and released on a DUI Tuesday night after posting $10,000 bail. Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols told KONP that he outsourced the matter to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
Thurston County sheriff candidate appealing after investigation finds he violated policy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The challenger in the Thurston County sheriff’s race was given a verbal warning last month after making statements about a female co-worker, according to office documents. The warning, the office’s lowest level of discipline, was accepted by Deputy Derek Sanders. He is appealing the decision....
thejoltnews.com
Man killed in Yelm Highway collision
A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
Chronicle
Sirens: Instruments Stolen From School; Officer Helps Elderly Motorist Change Tire; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A camp shovel and vehicle registration were reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Virginia Drive just before 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24. • A Chehalis woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after she allegedly pushed a cart containing $800 worth of groceries out of a store without paying for them.
nbcrightnow.com
Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
q13fox.com
Chronicle
Olympic Stadium Fire in Grays Harbor County Investigated as an Arson
Thanks to a timely 911 call, and a quick response from local police and fire, the "Home of the Grizzlies" was saved last week from a few small fires near its bleachers. Hoquiam Mayor Ben Winkelman wants to thank everyone who helped save the 83-year-old Olympic Stadium from the small fires that were discovered on the morning of Oct. 20.
Olympia officers recover bag full of cash, meth, heroin, fentanyl pills
Olympia police found a bag full of drugs that a suspect discarded in the bushes after stealing a woman’s purse, according to the police department. Earlier this month, officers were called to an argument between a man and a woman. Witnesses told officers they saw the man take the...
KXRO.com
Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative
A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
