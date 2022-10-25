Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
New DOGE All-Time High Soon? – Dogecoin Price Prediction
Meme coins do not have any intrinsic value but are an essential part of the cryptocurrency landscape. What would crypto be without Elon Musk’s favorite dog-theme coin, Dogecoin?. Intended as a joke featuring a viral photograph of a Shiba Inu dog, DOGE quickly became the biggest Memecoin on the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
coinjournal.net
Best cryptocurrencies to buy as Bitcoin price rebounds
Cryptocurrency prices have made a strong bullish recovery in the past few days. Bitcoin surged to over $20,000, which was the highest level since early this month. It has risen by more than 13% from the lowest level this month. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to buy as prices bounce back.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts 80% Surge for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says One Dogecoin (DOGE) Chart Is ‘Crazy Bullish’
A widely followed analyst is expressing bullish sentiment for Dogecoin (DOGE) an Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol amid a bounce in crypto asset prices. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Smart Contracter tells his 211,800 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is looking “crazy bullish” when paired with Bitcoin (BTC)....
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rallies to $20,000. Here is the next potential target
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,660 as of press time, the very best degree in 6 weeks. The cryptocurrency had added an intraday of seven%. The beneficial properties have been accompanied by a 157% soar in buying and selling volumes. Wednesday’s beneficial properties in Bitcoin come when buyers have been calling...
AOL Corp
XRP Ripple Price Prediction: 2022-2030
If you already invest in cryptocurrency or intend to take advantage of the low prices of this bear market to begin investing, you might be wondering about Ripple’s price predictions and how XRP coins may fare in the future. What Is XRP?. XRP is a little different than most...
coinjournal.net
What holds for ApeCoin after meeting resistance at $5?
Cryptocurrencies staged a comeback after the Canadian central bank raised interest rates lower than expected. Coming amid a period of high inflation and high borrowing rates, speculations now shift to whether other jurisdictions will do the same. The anticipation has driven the crypto market valuation to $996 billion. Also up...
invezz.com
Bitcoin price outlook: Analyst identifies key level for bulls as BTC breaks above $20K
Bitcoin price jumped 7% to $20,700, its highest level in weeks as crypto market cap rose above $1 trillion. BTC on the monthly chart is at support from 2013. However, analyst warns Bitcoin needs to break above $23k if it's to trigger further upside acceleration. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have added...
astaga.com
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
ETC’s worth exhibits power because it bounces from a downtrend vary with excessive quantity, aiming for a rally to $30. ETC faces a serious check to development increased above $30 after the value broke out of its descending triangle worth motion. ETC’s worth stays robust beneath the 50 and...
coinjournal.net
Cardano recovers back to the key level at $0.42. Is it now a buy?
After garnering a 15% gain in the past one week, Cardano (ADA/USD) is showing glimpses of recovery. A week ago, the cryptocurrency traded at $0.33 bottom after an underwhelming Vasil hard fork. The gains in the week took ADA back to $0.42. It has since retreated and exchanged hands at $0.40 at press time. Should this be a suggestion for a buy trade?
coinjournal.net
Has Cosmos ATOM finally found a bullish footing?
Cosmos ATOM/USD has climbed 2% in the past day to consolidate weekly gains at 17% as cryptocurrencies recover. ATOM currently trades at $13, with a market valuation of over $3 billion. Equally, Cosmos has registered significant activities as daily trading volumes rose 63% to $628 million. A broader outlook shows...
coinjournal.net
SushiSwap confirms a breakout. Why you should buy now
As cryptocurrencies show up again, some tokens are expected to present better opportunities than others. Just don’t pick up a token because it has posted gains. SushiSwap (SUSHI/USD) is one of those tokens you should consider investing in now. A breakout indicates a positive price trajectory. SushiSwap prides itself...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Down To Just 12.2% Of Supply As 123.5k BTC Gets Withdrawn In Oct
Data shows the Bitcoin exchange reserve has now declined to just 12.2% of the total supply, after investors withdrew 123.5k BTC this month. Bitcoin Percent Supply On Exchanges Shrinks To 12.2%. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, exchange balances reduced by 0.86% of the supply in October alone.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
coinjournal.net
Polkadot reclaims important level. Why buyers should be attentive
After a depressing market, cryptocurrencies are turning up again. On Wednesday, Polkadot (DOT/USD) posted a 7% gain and was back to its resistance at $6.48. Polkadot was one of many tokens to record gains. Ethereum was easily the top gainer coin among the top cryptocurrencies, adding 14% in the day. Bitcoin was up 7% on the same day.
coinjournal.net
Solana price is recovering: Has SOL bottomed?
Solana price went vertical on Tuesday as the overall market sentiment improved. SOL rose to a high of $32.42, which was the highest level since October 10. It has risen by more than 17% from its lowest level this month. Why did SOL jump?. Solana price has been under intense...
