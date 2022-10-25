Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Pakistan Journalist Amid Surging Political Tensions
Islamabad, pakistan — Thousands of people arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for the funeral of a highly regarded investigative journalist killed under mysterious circumstances while in self-exile in Kenya. The funeral was held amid allegations that his death stemmed from a crackdown on media in Pakistan. Arshad Sharif, 50,...
Gunman who attacked holy shrine in Iran dies from injuries
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week died on Saturday, Iranian media reported. The attack was claimed by the militant Islamic State group but Iran’s government has sought to blame it on the protests roiling the country.
Tube passenger attacked with machete relives terrifying moment he locked eyes with ‘Terminator’
A business consultant who was attacked by a machete on a packed tube has told of the terrifying moment he “locked eyes” with his attacker.Ricky Morgan, 35, hacked at James Poritt, 42, chasing him through carriages after he singled him the businessman on the evening of 9 July 2021.Mr Porritt, left with a severe injury to his head and bone-deep cuts to his head and shin following the attack, is now unable to dress himself and had to give up his driving licence. Describing the incident as a “horror movie” or the Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi film The Terminator, Mr...
Voice of America
Malawi Police Arrest 33 in Anti-Government Violence
Blantyre, Malawi — Police in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on Friday arrested organizers of an anti-government protest and about 30 others for allegedly inciting violence. Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya told VOA that the violence started when the protesters were denied permission to present a petition directly to the president at his state residence.
Voice of America
Another Belarusian Journalist Handed Prison Term Amid Crackdown on Civil Society
Minsk, belarus — The Minsk City Court has sentenced journalist Ales Lyubyanchuk to three years in prison amid a crackdown on independent media and civil society in Belarus under authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh) said Thursday that Judge Alena Ananich had sentenced the journalist...
Voice of America
Anxiety Grows in Abuja as Fear of Terror Attack Looms
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian security forces dismantled a terror cell and arrested 35 suspected members of the militant group Islamic State West Africa Province, including five commanders, Nigerian daily newspapers reported Friday. Abuja, the capital, remained on guard, with some shops closing temporarily as a precaution. Australian and Canadian...
Voice of America
Iran Protesters, Security Forces Clash Again in Zahedan
More than a month of protests continued Friday in Iran with protesters clashing with security forces in the southeastern city of Zahedan. Video footage on social media showed protesters Friday in the city, which is close to Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for death of the "dictator"—Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrations.
Voice of America
US Embassy Warns of Terror Threat in South Africa’s Richest Shopping District
Johannesburg — The U.S. Embassy in South Africa has issued a rare warning of a possible terror attack this coming weekend in Sandton, an upmarket business district of Johannesburg sometimes dubbed "Africa's richest square mile." South Africa’s president has criticized the U.S. for putting out the alert and causing “panic” without first consulting the government.
Voice of America
MSF Warns of Measles, Cholera Outbreaks at Kenya Refugee Complex
Geneva — The charity Doctors Without Borders said Thursday that Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Complex faces a high risk of measles and cholera outbreaks as thousands of new refugees arrive from areas of Somalia where the diseases are circulating. More than 233,000 refugees live in three overcrowded camps in the...
Voice of America
2 Islamic State Militants Executed in Mogadishu
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali officials on Wednesday executed two Islamic State militants convicted for carrying out assassinations on behalf of the al-Shabab terrorist group, marking the second execution of Islamist militants in a week. The executions are part of the Somali government’s all-out war on the militants. The...
Voice of America
UN: Flooding in West, Central Africa Displaced 3.4 Million People
The U.N.'s refugee agency said Friday that destruction from flooding has displaced more than 3.4 million people in west and central Africa. UNHCR said Friday that Nigeria's worst floods in a decade have killed hundreds, displaced 1.3 million residents and affected over 2.8 million people in the west African nation of 218 million.
