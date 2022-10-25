ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning

Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
Voice of America

Official Poll Finds Young Chinese Look Down on US, West

Taipei, Taiwan — A poll conducted by one of China's official media outlets found that as many as 90 percent of the nation's young people look at the West and the United States as equal to China or even look down on them. The survey of 1,655 people aged...
Voice of America

WHO: Blockade of Humanitarian Aid to Tigray Puts Millions at Risk of Deadly Diseases

GENEVA — World health officials say conflict and an ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to northern Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are putting the lives and health of millions of people at risk. The World Health Organization says 13.1 million people in parts of Ethiopia need health care and...
Voice of America

South Africa Urged to Deny Russian Billionaire's Yacht Entry

Cape Town — Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the South African government to deny entry to a Russian billionaire's megayacht, warning that allowing it to dock in the country could lead to sanctions. Steel and mining tycoon Alexei Mordashov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
Voice of America

Namibia, EU, Agree on Partnership for Sustainable Raw Materials

Windhoek, Namibia — Ahead of COP27, Namibian and European Union officials say they have reached an agreement for Namibia to export rare earth materials to the EU. According to Erasmus Shivolo, commissioner of mines at Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, the EU is interested in developing the mining of minerals like lithium, cobalt and graphite, which are currently mined on a small scale in the country.
Voice of America

Anxiety Grows in Abuja as Fear of Terror Attack Looms

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian security forces dismantled a terror cell and arrested 35 suspected members of the militant group Islamic State West Africa Province, including five commanders, Nigerian daily newspapers reported Friday. Abuja, the capital, remained on guard, with some shops closing temporarily as a precaution. Australian and Canadian...
Voice of America

Turkey Seeking Role in Europe's Bid to End Russian Energy Dependency

Istanbul — With Russia curtailing natural gas supplies to Europe, the European Union is scrambling to find alternative sources. The EU is looking to gas providers like Azerbaijan to help fill the gap, but Turkey is positioning itself to play a pivotal role in keeping the lights on and furnaces working in Europe this winter.
Voice of America

UN Rights Experts Warn Atrocities Will Grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray Without Peace

United nations — A commission of independent U.N. experts examining rights violations and atrocities in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region says that without an end to the fighting, the risk of further atrocity crimes is growing. “Atrocity crimes are imminent unless there is a cessation of hostilities,”...
Voice of America

Over 3 Million Displaced by Flooding in West, Central Africa, UNHCR Says

Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says that millions of people are suffering from devastating flooding across West and Central Africa, a region long mired in conflict, instability and destitution. UNHCR said more than two months of heavy flooding, some of the worst in a decade, has displaced...
Voice of America

US Asserts Determination to Maintain Peace Across Taiwan Strait

State department — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Wednesday the United States’ determination to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to ensure that differences between Beijing and Taipei are resolved peacefully. With regard to Taiwan, the U.S. will be "standing up for the...
Voice of America

Brazil Votes Sunday in Most Polarized Election in Recent History

Brazilians will go to the polls Sunday to vote in what is expected to be the final contest between former president and leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who claims the elections are already rigged in his competitor's favor. Yan Boechat has this report for VOA in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Videographer: Yan Boechat.
Voice of America

New Swedish Government to Tighten Migration Policy

Sweden has historically been viewed as Europe’s most welcoming country for refugees, but observers say that changed in 2015 when the government decided to close its borders. The election in September of a new government steered by the far-right Sweden Democrats has further tightened migration policy. Prime Minister Ulf...
Voice of America

Thai Student Publisher Rejects China Businessman’s Request to Shut Down

Managers of a Bangkok publishing house known for its releases critical of China say they were twice approached by representatives of a Chinese businessman offering them large sums of money to shut down their business. The representatives, who identified themselves as employees of a private investigative firm, reportedly told the...
Voice of America

Analysts Discuss China Coup That Wasn't

Washington — Premier Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, both of whom were unceremoniously dropped from the top leadership at last week's Chinese Communist Party Congress, have something else in common. The two were cast as key figures in a fictionalized plot to overthrow Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a...
Voice of America

Cypriot Envoy Says Any Maritime Border Dispute With Lebanon 'Easily' Resolved

Beirut — A Cypriot delegation in Lebanon on Friday for talks on maritime border delineation between the two countries said any disputes during that process could be easily resolved. "There is no problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be resolved easily," said Cypriot special envoy Tasos Tzionis, after...
Voice of America

Drought Weighs on Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam

Dar es salaam, tanzania — Residents in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, are struggling with water shortages after authorities announced rationing because of a drop in the level of the city’s main water source, the Ruvu River. Dar es Salaam's water authorities said they would shut...
Voice of America

Qataris Wonder Where to Stay during World Cup

Qatar is hosting the biggest sporting event in the world, the World Cup, next month. Visitors to the Gulf Arab country will have many places to stay, including hotels, camps, and large ships. But the cost of housing has greatly increased for those who live in Qatar. Many can no longer pay for their own places.
Voice of America

US to Give Pakistan Additional $30 Million for Flood Victims

ISLAMABAD — The United States said Thursday it would give an additional $30 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan to support victims of recent catastrophic flooding in the South Asian nation. It brings the total disaster-related assistance from Washington to Islamabad this year to $97 million. U.S. Ambassador Donald...
