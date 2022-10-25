Read full article on original website
Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning
Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
Official Poll Finds Young Chinese Look Down on US, West
Taipei, Taiwan — A poll conducted by one of China's official media outlets found that as many as 90 percent of the nation's young people look at the West and the United States as equal to China or even look down on them. The survey of 1,655 people aged...
WHO: Blockade of Humanitarian Aid to Tigray Puts Millions at Risk of Deadly Diseases
GENEVA — World health officials say conflict and an ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to northern Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are putting the lives and health of millions of people at risk. The World Health Organization says 13.1 million people in parts of Ethiopia need health care and...
South Africa Urged to Deny Russian Billionaire's Yacht Entry
Cape Town — Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the South African government to deny entry to a Russian billionaire's megayacht, warning that allowing it to dock in the country could lead to sanctions. Steel and mining tycoon Alexei Mordashov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
Namibia, EU, Agree on Partnership for Sustainable Raw Materials
Windhoek, Namibia — Ahead of COP27, Namibian and European Union officials say they have reached an agreement for Namibia to export rare earth materials to the EU. According to Erasmus Shivolo, commissioner of mines at Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, the EU is interested in developing the mining of minerals like lithium, cobalt and graphite, which are currently mined on a small scale in the country.
Anxiety Grows in Abuja as Fear of Terror Attack Looms
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian security forces dismantled a terror cell and arrested 35 suspected members of the militant group Islamic State West Africa Province, including five commanders, Nigerian daily newspapers reported Friday. Abuja, the capital, remained on guard, with some shops closing temporarily as a precaution. Australian and Canadian...
White House: Biden to Travel to Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia for November Summits
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 U.N. climate change summit on November 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade," the White House said Friday. Biden will then be in Cambodia November 12-13 to participate in the...
Turkey Seeking Role in Europe's Bid to End Russian Energy Dependency
Istanbul — With Russia curtailing natural gas supplies to Europe, the European Union is scrambling to find alternative sources. The EU is looking to gas providers like Azerbaijan to help fill the gap, but Turkey is positioning itself to play a pivotal role in keeping the lights on and furnaces working in Europe this winter.
UN Rights Experts Warn Atrocities Will Grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray Without Peace
United nations — A commission of independent U.N. experts examining rights violations and atrocities in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region says that without an end to the fighting, the risk of further atrocity crimes is growing. “Atrocity crimes are imminent unless there is a cessation of hostilities,”...
Over 3 Million Displaced by Flooding in West, Central Africa, UNHCR Says
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says that millions of people are suffering from devastating flooding across West and Central Africa, a region long mired in conflict, instability and destitution. UNHCR said more than two months of heavy flooding, some of the worst in a decade, has displaced...
US Asserts Determination to Maintain Peace Across Taiwan Strait
State department — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Wednesday the United States’ determination to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to ensure that differences between Beijing and Taipei are resolved peacefully. With regard to Taiwan, the U.S. will be "standing up for the...
Brazil Votes Sunday in Most Polarized Election in Recent History
Brazilians will go to the polls Sunday to vote in what is expected to be the final contest between former president and leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who claims the elections are already rigged in his competitor's favor. Yan Boechat has this report for VOA in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Videographer: Yan Boechat.
New Swedish Government to Tighten Migration Policy
Sweden has historically been viewed as Europe’s most welcoming country for refugees, but observers say that changed in 2015 when the government decided to close its borders. The election in September of a new government steered by the far-right Sweden Democrats has further tightened migration policy. Prime Minister Ulf...
Thai Student Publisher Rejects China Businessman’s Request to Shut Down
Managers of a Bangkok publishing house known for its releases critical of China say they were twice approached by representatives of a Chinese businessman offering them large sums of money to shut down their business. The representatives, who identified themselves as employees of a private investigative firm, reportedly told the...
Analysts Discuss China Coup That Wasn't
Washington — Premier Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, both of whom were unceremoniously dropped from the top leadership at last week's Chinese Communist Party Congress, have something else in common. The two were cast as key figures in a fictionalized plot to overthrow Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a...
Analyst: Europe Should Rethink China Policy After Party Congress, Ukraine Stance
Washington — China has emerged as an even more prominent player in world affairs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the weakening of Russia, but not necessarily to its advantage, says a Warsaw-based analyst. The two major events that have "shaped or reshaped Europe’s attitude towards...
Cypriot Envoy Says Any Maritime Border Dispute With Lebanon 'Easily' Resolved
Beirut — A Cypriot delegation in Lebanon on Friday for talks on maritime border delineation between the two countries said any disputes during that process could be easily resolved. "There is no problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be resolved easily," said Cypriot special envoy Tasos Tzionis, after...
Drought Weighs on Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam
Dar es salaam, tanzania — Residents in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, are struggling with water shortages after authorities announced rationing because of a drop in the level of the city’s main water source, the Ruvu River. Dar es Salaam's water authorities said they would shut...
Qataris Wonder Where to Stay during World Cup
Qatar is hosting the biggest sporting event in the world, the World Cup, next month. Visitors to the Gulf Arab country will have many places to stay, including hotels, camps, and large ships. But the cost of housing has greatly increased for those who live in Qatar. Many can no longer pay for their own places.
US to Give Pakistan Additional $30 Million for Flood Victims
ISLAMABAD — The United States said Thursday it would give an additional $30 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan to support victims of recent catastrophic flooding in the South Asian nation. It brings the total disaster-related assistance from Washington to Islamabad this year to $97 million. U.S. Ambassador Donald...
