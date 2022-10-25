Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Annual Report to the Nation: Cancer deaths continue downward trend; modest improvements in survival for pancreatic cancer
Overall cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, and adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the United States from 2015 to 2019, according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer. From 2014 to 2018, overall cancer incidence, or new cases of cancer, remained stable for men and children but increased for women and adolescents and young adults. This year’s report, published October 27, 2022, in Cancer, also highlights longer-term trends in pancreatic cancer, as well as racial and ethnic disparities in incidence and death rates for many individual cancer sites.
NIH Director's Blog
Media Advisory: No increase in risk of serious pregnancy complications during early pandemic, NIH-funded study suggests
Compared to giving birth in 2019, giving birth in 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic was not associated with a higher risk of maternal death or a serious complication of pregnancy, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study was conducted by Torri D. Metz, M.D., of University of Utah Health, Farmington, and colleagues in the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Units Network supported by NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). It appears in Obstetrics & Gynecology.
NIH Director's Blog
Experimental monoclonal antibodies show promise against Epstein-Barr virus
A panel of investigational monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting different sites of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) blocked infection when tested in human cells in a laboratory setting. Moreover, one of the experimental mAbs provided nearly complete protection against EBV infection and lymphoma when tested in mice. The results appear online today in the journal Immunity. Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with researchers from Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, led the study.
Comments / 0