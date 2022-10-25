Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races
"Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
KRGV
Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Greg Abbott’s border mission operating
"Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Greg Abbott’s border mission operating" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
KRGV
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
"Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
KRGV
Appeals court rules against Peñitas in dispute over polling location
The 13th Court of Appeals ruled against the city of Peñitas in the legal battle to reinstate the city’s public library as a polling location for the November 2022 election. With the decision, early voting in Hidalgo County can continue without interruption. The city of Peñitas was granted...
Comments / 0