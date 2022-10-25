Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Here’s Why UC San Diego Is Now Among The Top 20 Universities In The World
The University of California at San Diego is among the top 20 universities in the world. According to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Global Universities, UCSD ranks number 6. Pradeep K. Khosla, says "Our experts and researchers consistently collaborate across disciplines both inside and outside the university...
iheart.com
This New Program Can Help San Diegans Pay Their Water Bill
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills. Fox 5 San Diego says federal money is on the way to low-income water customers in San Diego County through a new emergency relief program. The program gives up to $2,000 to help low-income water customers pay their...
iheart.com
New Higher National Grid Home Heating Rates Go into Effect On Nov. 1
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid customers can expect to see a hike in their home heating bills after the start of November. The energy providers' new winter electric rates go into effect on Nov. 1 and are expected to be much higher as National Grid deals with multiple impacts like inflation, the war in Ukraine, and higher demand for natural gas.
iheart.com
This Ohio Candy Store Is The Best In The State
With so many different delicious confections to chose from, including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth.
iheart.com
Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center
A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
iheart.com
KFBK Morning News Show Daily Recap - Friday October 28th
More than 1.8 million California voters have already turned in their midterm election ballots. New trend in Sacramento of homeless-related fires on the increase (77% in the past 3 years) but resources not increasing accordingly. . A new UC Berkeley study showing that a third of southern Sierra conifer forests...
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
iheart.com
Republican CO Congressional Candidate Barb Kirkmeyer Talks Final Stretch
State Senator and former Weld County Commissioner Barb Kirkmeyer joins the show as we're now less than 2 weeks until the 2022 election. Yes, Barb has been on with me a couple of times before. No, the Democratic candidate has not been on. Why? Am I only inviting Republicans? No, the Democrat (along with the Democrat in CD7 and the governor and the attorney general and the state treasurer) not only have not agreed to come on the show, only the AG and governor have even responded to invitations. Kirkmeyer's opponent has not even had the good manners to decline the invitation. The former said maybe and the latter's office said no.
iheart.com
WATCH: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Cancelled This Year
El Cajon’s Mother Goose Parade, which is held just before Thanksgiving, has been called off, with officials citing staffing and supply chain issues for the 2022 cancelation. For the last two years, there were virtual parades due to the pandemic and organizers had planned to resume a live parade year. Officials are promising that the 2023 holiday event will be “back bigger and better than ever.”
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
iheart.com
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
iheart.com
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Washington
It's one thing to visit a haunted house or visit a spooky site. It's another thing to eat somewhere with a disembodied guest looming around. For some people, it could be exciting to have a meal at eateries known for hosting paranormal or supernatural occurrences. For those wanting thrills and...
iheart.com
This Is North Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
You've heard of dinner and a show, but what about dinner and a ghost? Food Network searched around the country to find the most haunted restaurant in each state, from newly-opened restaurants situated in old buildings to longtime Prohibition-era bars. According to the site, "These spooky haunts across the country are serving up spirited hospitality with a side of thrills and chills."
Comments / 0