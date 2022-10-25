Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Couple Goes For “Funny” In Their Halloween Yard Display
You have to hand it to these people for their creativity. Instead of the usual spooky graveyard displays, etc., this couple went for something completely original. What might this creative Halloween yard display be? Well, as reported on fox9.com, it's a comedy club called Numskullz with 29 skeletons, stage and a lot of very creative detail. There's even a skeleton checking I.D.'s.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
4 Shootings in Minneapolis Leave 1Dead and 6 Wounded
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four shootings over a span of less than 12 hours in Minneapolis left one person dead and a half dozen other people wounded. The fatal shooting, which was the 72nd homicide in Minneapolis this year, was reported around 1130 Friday night at a residence in South Minneapolis. A news release from the Minneapolis Police Department indicates an altercation between two men "escalated into gunfire" and resulted in the death of one of the men.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Goth Castle Built In 1900 Up For Sale In Hudson, WI
It seems like strange and unique houses are all the rage these days, from a LEGO-themed house hitting the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin recently to an underground hobbit home in River Falls. Whether a trend or a coincidence, it seems cool homes are all the rage right now, including a...
Rice County Salvation Army Sees Increase in Demand for Services
Rice County Salvation Army Unit Volunteer Coordinator Jim Dale stopped by the KDHL Studio to enlighten listeners about the need to fill all bell ringing slots this holiday season. Dale told us last year's campaign goal of $60,000 has been raised to $100,000 in hopes of having $90,000 to use...
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Roseville Teen Suspected of Deadly Assault on Family Members
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Twin Cities suburb today while authorities searched for a teenage suspect in a deadly attack on multiple people at his family's home. The alert was issued around 10:30 AM by Ramsey County's Dispatch at the request of the...
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard
I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Downtown Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Red Wing Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. The victim of the fatal crash was identified as 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek. A news release says she was hit around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 3rd St. by a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old woman from Hager City, WI.
Adorable Look at 2 Minnesota Vikings Going From Beast Mode to Dad Mode [Video]
There are two things that always give me ALL the feels each and every time: puppies and cute kids. Come on, throw cute videos in front of me and I'm going to melt and I'll watch them all day every day. It's hard not to smile, laugh or change your mood when there is adorableness, I don't care who you are.
Minneapolis Will Host A Disney Immersive Experience
If you remember, the Minneapolis Art Event that brought you the immersive experience of Van Gough, they are bringing once again, another experience, but this time it is Disney-themed. Lighthouse Immersive shared that at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis at 1515 Central Ave. NE., will feature a new Disney-themed experience coming in...
On This Day In 1991, The Twins Took Home Their Second World Series Trophy
After peaking in 1987 with its first World Series championship, the Minnesota Twins put up back-to-back mediocre seasons in 1989 and 1990. The team finished 1990 in last place of the American League West division with a 74-88 record, a full 29 games behind eventual AL champion Oakland. However, thanks...
