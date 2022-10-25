STILLWATER – Oklahoma State can look in the mirror this week. That was not the case last week with Texas arriving in town hauling in their entitlement issues, still. The Longhorns believe they are better than everybody else and ask any head football coach at the Division I level, that can be as crippling as losing your starting quarterback especially if your starting quarterback is one of the “silver spoon” players in your locker room. Traveling to Manhattan, Kan. to catch up with fellow successful blue collar program in Kansas State, these are two programs cut from the same cloth. In fact, one (Oklahoma State) coached by a former quarterback, assistant, and offensive coordinator who admired and took notes on the success of the older coach that turned K-State from America’s losingest college program to a Big 12 Conference champion.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO