Stillwater, OK

hookemheadlines.com

Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State

There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas

If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
BELTON, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Baylor 3-2 at home

Oklahoma (11-10, 1-8 Big 12) extended its losing streak to six in a 3-2 loss against No. 17 Baylor (18-5, 7-2) Wednesday in Norman. The Sooners previously fell to the Bears 3-2 in Waco on Oct. 5 and are currently eighth in the Big 12 standings. OU and Baylor traded...
NORMAN, OK
pokesreport.com

Brock Martin Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin was named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list on Thursday. The redshirt super senior out of Oologah, OK, has been a key contributor nearly every year he’s been on the roster. Through six games this season, Martin’s recorded 19 total tackles, 12 of which have been solo stops, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. He also has one pass break up and one forced fumble.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Example of Cowboy Culture Spilling Out All Over this Season

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State can look in the mirror this week. That was not the case last week with Texas arriving in town hauling in their entitlement issues, still. The Longhorns believe they are better than everybody else and ask any head football coach at the Division I level, that can be as crippling as losing your starting quarterback especially if your starting quarterback is one of the “silver spoon” players in your locker room. Traveling to Manhattan, Kan. to catch up with fellow successful blue collar program in Kansas State, these are two programs cut from the same cloth. In fact, one (Oklahoma State) coached by a former quarterback, assistant, and offensive coordinator who admired and took notes on the success of the older coach that turned K-State from America’s losingest college program to a Big 12 Conference champion.
STILLWATER, OK
Kiss 103.1 FM

Wannabe WWE Superstar Robs Store in Temple, Texas

You'd think a robbery suspect would want to be inconspicuous and keep a low profile, but police in Temple, Texas are looking for someone they say robbed a local store while wearing the flashiest, goofiest accessory you could imagine. MEET THE WEIRDEST TEMPLE, TEXAS ROBBERY SUSPECT. Police released surveillance photos...
TEMPLE, TX
pokesreport.com

Collin Clay Emerges on the Defensive Line for the Cowboys

STILLWATER – Fortunately, I don’t have to do it very often because I don’t make the mistake often. I doubted Collin Clay. I saw Clay in high school as a defensive end at Putnam City, but his senior season I didn’t see his better games. He had 62 tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles-for-loss. He had lots of offers including Oklahoma State, but he chose Arkansas where he actually played as a true freshman and had 17 tackles, two against Alabama. I didn’t think anything about it, and then Clay transferred to Oklahoma State. He did it during the pandemic year of 2020. Clay tore his ACL and then was trying to rehab and get back into shape in the middle of COVID.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Trinity Valley Cornerback Channing Canada

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has extended an offer to 2023 cornerback prospect, Channing Canada. Canada is a 6-0, 185-pound corner for Trinity Valley C.C., but is originally out of New Orleans, LA. He currently holds more than 25 offers, with most of the offers coming since the beginning of October.
STILLWATER, OK
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne

If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
HEARNE, TX
pokesreport.com

Watch: Quion Williams and Woody Newton Discuss Upcoming Season

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is officially one week away from its exhibition game against Ouachita Baptist on Nov. 3. Mike Boynton and select members of the team have been meeting with the media each week leading into the start of the 2022-23 season. This week, true freshman guard Quion...
STILLWATER, OK
KCEN

Boy back with family after found in Waco by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
WACO, TX

