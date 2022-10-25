Read full article on original website
Related
hookemheadlines.com
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State
There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas
If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Baylor 3-2 at home
Oklahoma (11-10, 1-8 Big 12) extended its losing streak to six in a 3-2 loss against No. 17 Baylor (18-5, 7-2) Wednesday in Norman. The Sooners previously fell to the Bears 3-2 in Waco on Oct. 5 and are currently eighth in the Big 12 standings. OU and Baylor traded...
pokesreport.com
Brock Martin Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin was named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list on Thursday. The redshirt super senior out of Oologah, OK, has been a key contributor nearly every year he’s been on the roster. Through six games this season, Martin’s recorded 19 total tackles, 12 of which have been solo stops, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. He also has one pass break up and one forced fumble.
pokesreport.com
Example of Cowboy Culture Spilling Out All Over this Season
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State can look in the mirror this week. That was not the case last week with Texas arriving in town hauling in their entitlement issues, still. The Longhorns believe they are better than everybody else and ask any head football coach at the Division I level, that can be as crippling as losing your starting quarterback especially if your starting quarterback is one of the “silver spoon” players in your locker room. Traveling to Manhattan, Kan. to catch up with fellow successful blue collar program in Kansas State, these are two programs cut from the same cloth. In fact, one (Oklahoma State) coached by a former quarterback, assistant, and offensive coordinator who admired and took notes on the success of the older coach that turned K-State from America’s losingest college program to a Big 12 Conference champion.
Wannabe WWE Superstar Robs Store in Temple, Texas
You'd think a robbery suspect would want to be inconspicuous and keep a low profile, but police in Temple, Texas are looking for someone they say robbed a local store while wearing the flashiest, goofiest accessory you could imagine. MEET THE WEIRDEST TEMPLE, TEXAS ROBBERY SUSPECT. Police released surveillance photos...
pokesreport.com
Collin Clay Emerges on the Defensive Line for the Cowboys
STILLWATER – Fortunately, I don’t have to do it very often because I don’t make the mistake often. I doubted Collin Clay. I saw Clay in high school as a defensive end at Putnam City, but his senior season I didn’t see his better games. He had 62 tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles-for-loss. He had lots of offers including Oklahoma State, but he chose Arkansas where he actually played as a true freshman and had 17 tackles, two against Alabama. I didn’t think anything about it, and then Clay transferred to Oklahoma State. He did it during the pandemic year of 2020. Clay tore his ACL and then was trying to rehab and get back into shape in the middle of COVID.
WacoTrib.com
Big 12's Yormark tells Waco crowd he's looking at new TV deal, potential expansion
Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifting future of college athletics. He’s aggressively looked at adding Pac-12 teams to the Big 12 and has begun early discussions for new TV contracts with ESPN and Fox networks.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Trinity Valley Cornerback Channing Canada
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has extended an offer to 2023 cornerback prospect, Channing Canada. Canada is a 6-0, 185-pound corner for Trinity Valley C.C., but is originally out of New Orleans, LA. He currently holds more than 25 offers, with most of the offers coming since the beginning of October.
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Texas Tech
The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday evening against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
Kentucky Fried Chaos: The Colonel Took a Hard Hit During Monday’s Storm in Killeen, Texas
If you were in Killeen, Texas Monday night around 8 o’clock, you witnessed aggressive winds and some heavy rainfall. Some places even got a little bit of hail. A severe Texas storm usually means at least a little damage will happen, but if you were near KFC, you probably saw some Kentucky Fried Chaos going down.
pokesreport.com
Watch: Quion Williams and Woody Newton Discuss Upcoming Season
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is officially one week away from its exhibition game against Ouachita Baptist on Nov. 3. Mike Boynton and select members of the team have been meeting with the media each week leading into the start of the 2022-23 season. This week, true freshman guard Quion...
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
Boy back with family after found in Waco by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
Red Raiders Encouraging Blackout Game vs. Baylor
The Red Raiders will look to remain undefeated at home this season against the Bears.
Comments / 0