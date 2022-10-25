Read full article on original website
Biden administration ignores demands from Congress, watchdogs for voting executive order documents
Ten days from the midterm elections, the Biden administration still has not released detailed plans for its 'all-of-government' effort to increase voter turnout.
NPR
Rising prices take a toll on Democrats. How has Biden responded to inflation?
Inflation upended President Biden's domestic agenda and is a top issue for voters heading into the midterms. We track how the White House changed its approach, and how voters have responded. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Days before the election, Democrats are addressing an issue that has endangered their majorities in Congress....
NPR
Putin makes unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine has plans to use a dirty bomb
PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian). MARTIN: What he said there - "We are aware of plans by Ukraine to use a dirty bomb as a provocation." Now, Russia gave no evidence of Ukraine planning to use a bomb that would spread radiation on its own territory. The U.S. has warned that Russia may be setting a pretext for its own future actions.
NPR
News brief: voters consider inflation, dirty bomb claim, respiratory infection surge
How might Americans' experience with inflation translate into votes? Putin raises the stakes as he watches Russia practice for nuclear war. Hospitals near capacity with severe virus patients. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Less than two weeks before Election Day, President Biden is addressing an issue that has endangered his party's control...
Kinzinger points finger at some GOP members for Paul Pelosi attack, blaming them for encouraging 'election conspiracies' the suspect believed in
"This is what happens when you convince a third of the country that the election was stolen and that the other side is an enemy," Kinzinger told CNN.
NPR
Pa. politicians often calibrate their views on fracking based on voters' opinions
A single election could decide control of the U.S. Senate. It is the election of a senator in Pennsylvania. The campaign there has turned on personalities - the candidate who had a stroke against the TV host who lived out of state. But the candidates have also had to address a big issue, one that touches on far more than the Senate. It involves climate change, the environment and the economy.
NPR
In the battle for Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say don't underestimate Russia
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces have made significant gains over the last several weeks, recapturing wide swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east and northeast. But now they're bracing for what could be one of their toughest battles yet: for the strategically important southern city of Kherson. "The Russians...
NPR
Can the U.S. keep up with Ukraine's demand for weaponry?
The U.S. is sending billions of dollars in powerful weapons to Ukraine so it can fight off the Russian invasion. But that effort is leading to some shortages - not only in the weapons themselves, but also in the parts that they need - among them, ball bearings. To explain...
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, citing attack on Crimea
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.
NPR
Protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death grow as does the violent response
It's been nearly six weeks since Mahsa Amini died in custody after being detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab inappropriately. Protests are gaining momentum. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. What is happening in Iran right now is historic - 40 days of public demonstrations, women marching in the...
NPR
What's uniting the diverse group of people protesting in Iran?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to an Iranian protester now out of the country about events on the ground, the progression of the protests and the outlook for the movement.
NPR
Domestic terrorism investigations and arrests shot up in 2021
A new U.S. government report shows that domestic terrorism investigations and arrests reached new heights in 2021, but it shows a complicated landscape when it comes to threats against the country. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Early this morning, Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was brutally attacked in their...
NPR
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted at their San Francisco home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted at their San Francisco home. There is a joint task force assigned to investigate and the intuder in custody. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was violently attacked in a break-in at their San Francisco home overnight. The intruder is in custody, and Mr. Pelosi is being treated at the hospital. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott described what happened when officers arrived at their home around 2:30 a.m.
NPR
Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan
For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
NPR
Everything we know about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband
Audio will be available later today. We look the details surrounding the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, who was assaulted in a break in at their San Francisco residence on Friday morning.
NPR
Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years
Early voting is underway in Iowa, where voters will decide whether to give Republican Chuck Grassley an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. On the whole, national Democrats think the state isn't competitive for them. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters reports, though, that Grassley is now facing the toughest reelection battle of his political career.
NPR
Black Vets Were Excluded From G.I. Bill Benefits. Congress Could Fix That.
The G.I. Bill of 1944 provided free education, unemployment pay and home loans for millions of veterans returning from fighting in World War II. These benefits helped to expand the American middle class after the war. But many returning Black veterans were excluded because of segregation. And that exclusion helped...
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Even as World War II was still raging on both the European and Pacific fronts, America was already looking for ways to welcome soldiers home whenever the war finally came to an end. The U.S. government was worried about the return of millions of unemployed veterans, specifically about the impact on the nation's economy, an economy that had only just been revived by the war after the Depression. And there was good reason for the returning soldiers to worry, too. Just a few decades earlier, many returning World War I veterans found themselves unable to make ends meet because so many of them flooded the labor market at once, and the government struggled to help them. So this time, the government resolved not to make the same mistake.
