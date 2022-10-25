ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Putin makes unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine has plans to use a dirty bomb

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian). MARTIN: What he said there - "We are aware of plans by Ukraine to use a dirty bomb as a provocation." Now, Russia gave no evidence of Ukraine planning to use a bomb that would spread radiation on its own territory. The U.S. has warned that Russia may be setting a pretext for its own future actions.
NPR

Pa. politicians often calibrate their views on fracking based on voters' opinions

A single election could decide control of the U.S. Senate. It is the election of a senator in Pennsylvania. The campaign there has turned on personalities - the candidate who had a stroke against the TV host who lived out of state. But the candidates have also had to address a big issue, one that touches on far more than the Senate. It involves climate change, the environment and the economy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

In the battle for Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say don't underestimate Russia

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces have made significant gains over the last several weeks, recapturing wide swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east and northeast. But now they're bracing for what could be one of their toughest battles yet: for the strategically important southern city of Kherson. "The Russians...
NPR

Can the U.S. keep up with Ukraine's demand for weaponry?

The U.S. is sending billions of dollars in powerful weapons to Ukraine so it can fight off the Russian invasion. But that effort is leading to some shortages - not only in the weapons themselves, but also in the parts that they need - among them, ball bearings. To explain...
ARKANSAS STATE
NPR

Protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death grow as does the violent response

It's been nearly six weeks since Mahsa Amini died in custody after being detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab inappropriately. Protests are gaining momentum. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. What is happening in Iran right now is historic - 40 days of public demonstrations, women marching in the...
NPR

Domestic terrorism investigations and arrests shot up in 2021

A new U.S. government report shows that domestic terrorism investigations and arrests reached new heights in 2021, but it shows a complicated landscape when it comes to threats against the country. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Early this morning, Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was brutally attacked in their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted at their San Francisco home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted at their San Francisco home. There is a joint task force assigned to investigate and the intuder in custody. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was violently attacked in a break-in at their San Francisco home overnight. The intruder is in custody, and Mr. Pelosi is being treated at the hospital. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott described what happened when officers arrived at their home around 2:30 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NPR

Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan

For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
NPR

Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years

Early voting is underway in Iowa, where voters will decide whether to give Republican Chuck Grassley an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. On the whole, national Democrats think the state isn't competitive for them. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters reports, though, that Grassley is now facing the toughest reelection battle of his political career.
IOWA STATE
NPR

Black Vets Were Excluded From G.I. Bill Benefits. Congress Could Fix That.

The G.I. Bill of 1944 provided free education, unemployment pay and home loans for millions of veterans returning from fighting in World War II. These benefits helped to expand the American middle class after the war. But many returning Black veterans were excluded because of segregation. And that exclusion helped...
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Even as World War II was still raging on both the European and Pacific fronts, America was already looking for ways to welcome soldiers home whenever the war finally came to an end. The U.S. government was worried about the return of millions of unemployed veterans, specifically about the impact on the nation's economy, an economy that had only just been revived by the war after the Depression. And there was good reason for the returning soldiers to worry, too. Just a few decades earlier, many returning World War I veterans found themselves unable to make ends meet because so many of them flooded the labor market at once, and the government struggled to help them. So this time, the government resolved not to make the same mistake.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy