Federal Reserve officials are working on introducing another 75 basis point rate hike at the upcoming meeting from Nov. 1-2, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. In the last three meetings, mostly held in September, the Fed has hiked the benchmark for federal-funds rate by 75 basis points on each occasion. Currently, the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate is between 3% and 3.25%, but officials expect it to cross 4% by the end of the year.

7 DAYS AGO