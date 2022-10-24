Read full article on original website
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
kitco.com
Gold price erosion continues amid strong U.S. dollar, higher bond yields
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are again lower in early U.S. trading Friday, with gold hitting a three-week low. The seemingly relentless appreciation of the U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and the resulting rise in U.S. Treasury yields continue to undermine the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $11.50 at $1,625.20 and December silver was down $0.434 at $18.255.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
US News and World Report
Fed to Hike by 75 Bps Again on Nov. 2, Should Pause When Inflation Halves - Economists: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Its most aggressive tightening cycle...
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
msn.com
Stocks bounce, see highest close in over a month amid renewed hopes of a Fed pivot
U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to their highest closes in more than a month, as investors assessed weaker-than-expected economic data and the possibility that the Federal Reserve might pull back on aggressive rate increases by year-end. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished...
cryptoslate.com
Fed likely to hike interest rates by 75 basis points in November meeting
Federal Reserve officials are working on introducing another 75 basis point rate hike at the upcoming meeting from Nov. 1-2, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. In the last three meetings, mostly held in September, the Fed has hiked the benchmark for federal-funds rate by 75 basis points on each occasion. Currently, the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate is between 3% and 3.25%, but officials expect it to cross 4% by the end of the year.
CNBC
Gold prices edge down after dollar's rebound
Gold prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday as a rise in the U.S. dollar offset support for the precious metal from expectations the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after a policy meeting next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,661.25 per ounce, while U.S. gold...
US News and World Report
Fed Seen Slowing Pace of Rate Hikes in December
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its aggressive rate-hike pace in December, with data published Thursday offering new evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank is trying to engineer is getting underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18 fellow central bankers are still expected to...
German Inflation Data in Driver's Seat as Worrisome Reading Hits Bond Market, Raising Yields
(Friday Market Open) It’s the day after Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN reported worrisome earnings, but German inflation data is in the driver’s seat this morning. An eye-popping German October inflation reading of 11.6% raised concerns that global interest rate hikes aren’t slowing prices. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) added seven basis points to climb back over 4% this morning after a retreat the last few days, and stocks fell pretty much across the board ahead of the opening bell.
NASDAQ
How is Hotter Inflation Impacting Cyclical Stocks?
How is soaring inflation impacting cyclical stocks? We look at the role of inflation on the stock market and how investors might adjust their portfolios to protect gains and limit losses. Key Takeaways. Cyclical stocks are impacted by high inflation because consumer spending declines, leading to lower earnings. When discretionary...
NASDAQ
U.S. Personal Income, Spending Climb More Than Expected In September
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed personal income in the U.S. rose by slightly more than expected in the month of September. The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in September, matching the upwardly revised increase in August. Economists had expected...
Euro holds above dollar parity before ECB
The euro held above parity with the dollar Thursday but eurozone stocks dropped as the European Central Bank prepares to announce another big hike to interest rates in the face of sky-high inflation. "A 75-basis point rate hike appears to be a foregone conclusion, which means the reaction of the euro and European stocks will depend on more than just the rate decision itself."
London markets dip amid soaring European inflation data
London stocks fell after trading in Europe was knocked by rampant inflation across the continent.The FTSE 100 was also impacted by weaker shares from banking firms after the latest quarterly figures from NatWest disappointed.The top index finished the day down 26.02 points, or 0.37%, at 7,047.67.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “A rebound in yields, as well as the US dollar appears to be weighing on European markets today after the latest inflation numbers in Europe saw headline prices surge in October, with German CPI surging to 11.6%, and Italy CPI rising by 12.8%.“Given yesterday’s slightly...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks, U.S. shares gain; stronger dollar weighs on commodities
World equities turned higher and Wall Street gained on Friday, on strong U.S. data and hopes of a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes, as commodity prices took a hit from a stronger U.S. dollar. WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - World equities turned higher and Wall Street gained on...
