Las Vegas, NV

The Verge

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Road & Track

Toyota Is Reportedly Working on a Wild New GR86 for 2025

The new Toyota GR86 just arrived in America for 2022. But rumors from Japan (spotted by CarBuzz) suggest that Toyota is already working on the GR86's replacement, which will be dramatically different from the current car. Best Car Web reports that for 2025, the GR86 would move from a Subaru...
MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota Is Pulling a 180 On Its Weak EV Strategy and Working to Adopt the Tech Sooner

It was only about a month ago that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda offered a contrarian take on electric vehicles, warning U.S. media outlets that the rapid proliferation of EVs and their projected growth in the next decade may not be achievable given current market and infrastructure limitations. Instead, Toyoda hoped to convince the world that his company's slower EV rollout strategy, which involves continued development and sale of combustion and hybrid vehicles as Toyota's full EVs pop up, would be a more cost-effective and sustainable approach. His argument appears to have failed to convince the industry, and Toyota is reportedly shifting its electrification plans to get more new all-electric models on the road sooner.
Engadget

Ken Block's first electric Gymkhana features a one-of-a-kind Audi EV

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. As promised, Ken Block has released his first Gymkhana video with an electric car — and this time, the vehicle is almost as important as the hooning. The "Electrikhana" sees Block drift around Las Vegas landmarks in a one-of-a-kind Audi S1 Hoonitron. It borrows design cues from the well-known Sport Quattro S1 while using a dual-motor system (with an 800V architecture), a carbon fiber shell and FIA-grade safety measures. Think of it as a souped-up cousin to the E-tron GT. Audi is shy on the exact performance figures, but it's safe to say they're enough for donuts around hotel lobbies and boxing rings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorAuthority

2023 Lexus ES gets minor changes, including a revised F Sport

The 2023 Lexus ES enters the new model year with minor changes, including expanded F Sport packages and a redesigned center console that does away with the brand's unloved touchpad interface. Lexus' bestselling sedan, the ES is related to the Toyota Camry and was last redesigned for the 2019 model...
dcnewsnow.com

What’s New for 2023: Infiniti

Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
insideevs.com

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Teased, Will Offer Folgore EV Variant

Maserati is accelerating towards an all-electric future more quickly than most brands of its caliber. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer has already unveiled two all-electric models—the Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo Folgore—and a third one will soon follow. We're talking about the GranCabrio Folgore, the drop-top version of...
RideApart

2023 BMW R 1250 R Lights Up Your Life With Full LED Lighting All Around

On October 27, 2022, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled the 2023 R 1250 R roadster. The new bike gets some modest updates for the new year—with updated features that should please some riders who’d been asking for them. Let’s take a look. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R...

