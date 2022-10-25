It was only about a month ago that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda offered a contrarian take on electric vehicles, warning U.S. media outlets that the rapid proliferation of EVs and their projected growth in the next decade may not be achievable given current market and infrastructure limitations. Instead, Toyoda hoped to convince the world that his company's slower EV rollout strategy, which involves continued development and sale of combustion and hybrid vehicles as Toyota's full EVs pop up, would be a more cost-effective and sustainable approach. His argument appears to have failed to convince the industry, and Toyota is reportedly shifting its electrification plans to get more new all-electric models on the road sooner.

3 DAYS AGO