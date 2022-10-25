Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
The Verge
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Road & Track
Toyota Is Reportedly Working on a Wild New GR86 for 2025
The new Toyota GR86 just arrived in America for 2022. But rumors from Japan (spotted by CarBuzz) suggest that Toyota is already working on the GR86's replacement, which will be dramatically different from the current car. Best Car Web reports that for 2025, the GR86 would move from a Subaru...
MotorTrend Magazine
Toyota Is Pulling a 180 On Its Weak EV Strategy and Working to Adopt the Tech Sooner
It was only about a month ago that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda offered a contrarian take on electric vehicles, warning U.S. media outlets that the rapid proliferation of EVs and their projected growth in the next decade may not be achievable given current market and infrastructure limitations. Instead, Toyoda hoped to convince the world that his company's slower EV rollout strategy, which involves continued development and sale of combustion and hybrid vehicles as Toyota's full EVs pop up, would be a more cost-effective and sustainable approach. His argument appears to have failed to convince the industry, and Toyota is reportedly shifting its electrification plans to get more new all-electric models on the road sooner.
Engadget
Ken Block's first electric Gymkhana features a one-of-a-kind Audi EV
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. As promised, Ken Block has released his first Gymkhana video with an electric car — and this time, the vehicle is almost as important as the hooning. The "Electrikhana" sees Block drift around Las Vegas landmarks in a one-of-a-kind Audi S1 Hoonitron. It borrows design cues from the well-known Sport Quattro S1 while using a dual-motor system (with an 800V architecture), a carbon fiber shell and FIA-grade safety measures. Think of it as a souped-up cousin to the E-tron GT. Audi is shy on the exact performance figures, but it's safe to say they're enough for donuts around hotel lobbies and boxing rings.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus ES gets minor changes, including a revised F Sport
The 2023 Lexus ES enters the new model year with minor changes, including expanded F Sport packages and a redesigned center console that does away with the brand's unloved touchpad interface. Lexus' bestselling sedan, the ES is related to the Toyota Camry and was last redesigned for the 2019 model...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Super Duty specs, Hyundai's new US EV plant: Today's Car News
Ford's F-Series Super Duty has been redesigned for 2023, and it's now the tow king thanks to its Power Stroke diesel. The 6.7-liter V-8 delivers up to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque, and with the right setup will enable the Super Duty to tow a maximum of 40,000 lb.
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
insideevs.com
2024 Maserati GranCabrio Teased, Will Offer Folgore EV Variant
Maserati is accelerating towards an all-electric future more quickly than most brands of its caliber. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer has already unveiled two all-electric models—the Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo Folgore—and a third one will soon follow. We're talking about the GranCabrio Folgore, the drop-top version of...
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 just won MotorTrend's SUV of the Year. See the 5 things we liked best about the electric model when we tested it.
Hyundai's new electric SUV impressed us with its super-fast charging, futuristic design, and comfy, minimalist interior.
RideApart
2023 BMW R 1250 R Lights Up Your Life With Full LED Lighting All Around
On October 27, 2022, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled the 2023 R 1250 R roadster. The new bike gets some modest updates for the new year—with updated features that should please some riders who’d been asking for them. Let’s take a look. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R...
Here's Why The 2023 Ford Raptor R Has Less Power Than A Shelby GT500
We know almost everything there is to know about the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, except what it's like to drive. We're attending the launch this week and will share the first driving experience as soon as the embargo lifts. For now, we want to talk about the 5.2-liter supercharged...
Comments / 0