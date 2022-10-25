ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
msn.com

Scientists find common diabetes drug could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s

A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study. Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.
NASDAQ

Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
alzheimersnewstoday.com

Alzamend Seeks FDA Approval to Test Alzheimer’s Dementia Vaccine

Alzamend Neuro is seeking regulatory approval to launch the first U.S. trial of ALZN002, its investigational vaccine for mild to moderate dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease. If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the company’s investigational new drug application (IND), Alzamend will start a Phase 1/2a clinical...
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%

People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
Benzinga

FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Ready To Use Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

The FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, who previously received four or more prior lines of therapy. Tecvayli is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody administered as a subcutaneous treatment. This indication is approved under accelerated approval...
TheStreet

Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination

Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Interesting Engineering

Major breakthrough in cancer research: Papers reveal 'dark matter' that contributes to disease's growth

Two major studies published in Nature have uncovered a new level of control of cancer gene activity within tumors, termed cancer's "dark matter." The revelation shows that epigenetics, cells controlling gene activity, play a crucial role in the development of cancer. Cancers are usually tested for DNA mutations alone, which can miss this level of control, thereby failing to predict how cancers may behave and respond to treatment.
endpts.com

‘Unlikely to transform patient care’: GSK punts top late-stage drug after PhIII data disappoint

GSK has reached the end of the road with otilimab, once hailed as a top prospect for rheumatoid arthritis, after a trio of Phase III trials yielded disappointing results. Former R&D chief Hal Barron forged ahead with the late-stage endeavors for otilimab despite it flunking a Phase II trial. While two of the three trials met their primary endpoints, GSK says looking at the data so far, “the efficacy demonstrated is unlikely to transform patient care for this difficult-to-treat patient population.” As a result, it is scrapping plans for regulatory submissions.
Benzinga

National Institutes of Health's Long COVID Initiative To Assess Pfizer's Antiviral Pill As Potential Treatment

The National Institutes of Health's $1 billion RECOVER Initiative has decided to study Pfizer Inc's PFE antiviral drug Paxlovid as a potential treatment for long COVID. Long COVID involves more than 200 symptoms ranging from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever, and heart palpitations that can last for months and even years following a COVID-19 infection.
endpts.com

NIH to study Pfizer's Paxlovid in long Covid as demand — and infections — continue to fall

Pfizer’s Paxlovid will become the first treatment studied by the NIH for long Covid, the agency said Thursday. The drug will be evaluated as part of the NIH’s $1 billion RECOVER program, with researchers trying to figure out the cause of the condition and a way to treat it. Currently, there are more than 200 symptoms associated with long Covid, including fatigue, pain, brain fog and irregular heartbeat, all of which can persist for months or years after Covid-19.
neurologylive.com

Tiziana Life Sciences Plans IND for Phase 1 Study of Intranasal Foralumab in Alzheimer Disease

Foralumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, has been previously assessed in diseases such as progressive multiple sclerosis and Crohn disease, as well as in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. According to a recent announcement, Tiziana Life Sciences plans to file an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for...
ajmc.com

Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis

A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
neurologylive.com

NeuroVoices: Stuart Silverman, MD, on the Significance of the Phase 3 FENhance Study of BTK Inhibitor Fenebrutinib

The neurologist at Allegheny Health Network’s Neuroscience Institute provided perspective on a new phase 3 trial assessing fenebrutinib, an investigational BTK inhibitor for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Despite the growth in therapeutic options for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), there remains an unmet need for more effective alternatives that...
targetedonc.com

LIGHTHOUSE Study Further Confirms Benefit of Melphalan Flufenamide in R/R Multiple Myeloma

Despite the small number of patients enrolled, the confirmatory phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study of melphalan flufenamide in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrates promising safety and efficacy. Data from the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT04649060) confirms the clinical benefit of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R)...
targetedonc.com

Behind the FDA Approval: Teclistamab for R/R Multiple Myeloma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Alfred L. Garfall, MD, discussed the FDA approval of teclistamab, the MajesTEC-1 trial, and how this information should be used in the future. The phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial (NCT03145181; NCT04557098) of teclistamab-cqyv (Tecvayli) demonstrated high rates of deep and durable responses in patients with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy