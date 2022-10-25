Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
msn.com
Scientists find common diabetes drug could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s
A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study. Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.
NASDAQ
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Alzamend Seeks FDA Approval to Test Alzheimer’s Dementia Vaccine
Alzamend Neuro is seeking regulatory approval to launch the first U.S. trial of ALZN002, its investigational vaccine for mild to moderate dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease. If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the company’s investigational new drug application (IND), Alzamend will start a Phase 1/2a clinical...
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Ready To Use Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
The FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, who previously received four or more prior lines of therapy. Tecvayli is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody administered as a subcutaneous treatment. This indication is approved under accelerated approval...
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Major breakthrough in cancer research: Papers reveal 'dark matter' that contributes to disease's growth
Two major studies published in Nature have uncovered a new level of control of cancer gene activity within tumors, termed cancer's "dark matter." The revelation shows that epigenetics, cells controlling gene activity, play a crucial role in the development of cancer. Cancers are usually tested for DNA mutations alone, which can miss this level of control, thereby failing to predict how cancers may behave and respond to treatment.
endpts.com
‘Unlikely to transform patient care’: GSK punts top late-stage drug after PhIII data disappoint
GSK has reached the end of the road with otilimab, once hailed as a top prospect for rheumatoid arthritis, after a trio of Phase III trials yielded disappointing results. Former R&D chief Hal Barron forged ahead with the late-stage endeavors for otilimab despite it flunking a Phase II trial. While two of the three trials met their primary endpoints, GSK says looking at the data so far, “the efficacy demonstrated is unlikely to transform patient care for this difficult-to-treat patient population.” As a result, it is scrapping plans for regulatory submissions.
National Institutes of Health's Long COVID Initiative To Assess Pfizer's Antiviral Pill As Potential Treatment
The National Institutes of Health's $1 billion RECOVER Initiative has decided to study Pfizer Inc's PFE antiviral drug Paxlovid as a potential treatment for long COVID. Long COVID involves more than 200 symptoms ranging from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever, and heart palpitations that can last for months and even years following a COVID-19 infection.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Move Over, CAR-T. There’s Now a Bispecific Antibody Approved as a Late-Line Treatment for Multiple Myeloma.
The FDA approved Tecvayli (teclistamab) yesterday after approving two CAR-T therapies as late-line treatments for multiple myeloma earlier this year. Because it is ‘off the shelf,’ Tecvayli may have advantages over the CAR-T therapies, which are custom made for each patient and involve harvesting the patient's T cells.
endpts.com
NIH to study Pfizer's Paxlovid in long Covid as demand — and infections — continue to fall
Pfizer’s Paxlovid will become the first treatment studied by the NIH for long Covid, the agency said Thursday. The drug will be evaluated as part of the NIH’s $1 billion RECOVER program, with researchers trying to figure out the cause of the condition and a way to treat it. Currently, there are more than 200 symptoms associated with long Covid, including fatigue, pain, brain fog and irregular heartbeat, all of which can persist for months or years after Covid-19.
neurologylive.com
Tiziana Life Sciences Plans IND for Phase 1 Study of Intranasal Foralumab in Alzheimer Disease
Foralumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, has been previously assessed in diseases such as progressive multiple sclerosis and Crohn disease, as well as in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. According to a recent announcement, Tiziana Life Sciences plans to file an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for...
ajmc.com
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Stuart Silverman, MD, on the Significance of the Phase 3 FENhance Study of BTK Inhibitor Fenebrutinib
The neurologist at Allegheny Health Network’s Neuroscience Institute provided perspective on a new phase 3 trial assessing fenebrutinib, an investigational BTK inhibitor for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Despite the growth in therapeutic options for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), there remains an unmet need for more effective alternatives that...
targetedonc.com
LIGHTHOUSE Study Further Confirms Benefit of Melphalan Flufenamide in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Despite the small number of patients enrolled, the confirmatory phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study of melphalan flufenamide in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrates promising safety and efficacy. Data from the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT04649060) confirms the clinical benefit of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R)...
targetedonc.com
Behind the FDA Approval: Teclistamab for R/R Multiple Myeloma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Alfred L. Garfall, MD, discussed the FDA approval of teclistamab, the MajesTEC-1 trial, and how this information should be used in the future. The phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial (NCT03145181; NCT04557098) of teclistamab-cqyv (Tecvayli) demonstrated high rates of deep and durable responses in patients with...
