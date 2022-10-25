Pfizer’s Paxlovid will become the first treatment studied by the NIH for long Covid, the agency said Thursday. The drug will be evaluated as part of the NIH’s $1 billion RECOVER program, with researchers trying to figure out the cause of the condition and a way to treat it. Currently, there are more than 200 symptoms associated with long Covid, including fatigue, pain, brain fog and irregular heartbeat, all of which can persist for months or years after Covid-19.

9 HOURS AGO