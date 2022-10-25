Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
thecomeback.com
Dave Doeren shares tweet saying NC State fans who left early “suck”
The NC State Wolfpack rallied from 18 down to come back and beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. Not every NC State fan stuck around to watch it happen and head coach Dave Doeren would like them to know that they “suck.”. When Virginia Tech...
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game
North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
WBTV
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
ACC Panic Room: Pack erased 18-point deficit, finds QB in win over Hokies
NC State and Virginia Tech put together a beautiful disasterpiece at Carter-Finley, where the Wolfpack managed to avoid an embarrassing primetime loss and found their QB for the rest of the season. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss a wild one.
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
How to watch or stream NC State vs Virginia Tech ACC college football game Thursday
After an open week, NC State’s final five-game stretch begins at home tonight against struggling Virginia Tech. The Hokies lead the series, 28-18-4, and have won the last five games. The Pack’s last win over Virginia Tech was in 2004.
Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard
Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
alamancenews.com
Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll
Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
Youth football team interrupted by shootings in Durham, searching for safe field to play
DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's note: WRAL News has learned after this story first ran Wednesday evening, a man reached out to the coach and discussed plans to donate so the team can rent out a new practice site. We're awaiting details on the amount of the donation. A youth...
UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation's best players and a top-15 prospect.
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
cbs17
Raleigh, Canes to hold a Fan Fest day before outdoor game at Carter-Finley
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials and the Carolina Hurricanes will throw a daylong party the day before their long-awaited outdoor game. The team and city on Thursday announced plans for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest, which will be held on Feb. 17 on Fayetteville Street — from City Plaza to the capitol building.
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury
The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Clayton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clayton High School football team will have a game with Cleveland High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bladenonline.com
N.C. 55 in Harnett, Wake Counties Will Be Widened
ANGIER – Construction to widen N.C. 55 to four lanes, construct a median and build a bypass around Angier will start next spring, after the state Transportation Department this week awarded a $61.5 million contract. The segment to be built will run from N.C. 210 in northeastern Harnett County...
kiss951.com
Who Has the Best Curry in North Carolina?
Are you a curry lover? There are so many ranges of places you can get curry from. There is Japanese, Indian, Jamaican, and Thai curry available for you to enjoy. Personally, I do not believe I have even had curry before. I have been told it has a bit of spice to it, so it sounds right up my alley for sure. For the different cultures that curry lives in, curry can be like their little piece of home and tradition.
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
New baseball field on deck in Cary for future high school in Morrisville
The baseball field would be used by a high school to be built in Morrisville near Research Triangle Park.
