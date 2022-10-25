Read full article on original website
Duke Nukem
3d ago
All surveys and polls can be skewed to fit the author's narrative. I guarantee that the true numbers are at least 70% voters in Kansas are DISSATISFIED with Lying Laura. We Kansas voters are bringing the Red Tsunami!!!
Reply
4
Related
KAKE TV
'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near
Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
kcur.org
Amendment 1 on Kansas ballot would allow the legislature to overturn the governor's actions
Whenever members of the Kansas Legislature disagree with the governor, they can pass a resolution or a new law overturning the governor's actions. But that would change if voters approve Kansas Constitutional Amendment 1, which is on November's ballot. "Instead of that process, the legislature would simply be able to...
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
Some Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the Implicit Bias Test.
hppr.org
Kansas voters say they want to expand Medicaid, protect abortion and ban transgender athletes
By an overwhelming margin, Kansans want to expand Medicaid and to keep their existing abortion rights. They support tighter gun control than the state has on the books and they'd prohibit someone designated as a boy at birth from competing in girls sports. The benchmark Kansas Speaks survey released this...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
WIBW
Lesser reflects on family, future in explaining decision to leave Topeka City Council
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser thought he could announce his decision to leave his District 9 seat, and ride off into the sunset. What he didn’t expect, he said, was how many people would reach out in the days that followed, concerned his decision stemmed from illness or conflict.
Kansas Speaks: Do Kansans trust the outcome of elections?
WICHITA, Kan. (Kansas.com) — As Kansans prepare to decide a razor-thin governor’s race and other key contests up and down the midterm ballot, a weighted survey analysis from Fort Hays State University says 69.1% of adult residents have faith in the integrity of Kansas elections. More than two-thirds of Kansans trust the outcome of state […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
Derek Schmidt, the GOP nominee for governor, has pushed lies about a Wichita drag show. Gov. Laura Kelly's campaign has reported an unsolicited text message that amplified the lies. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
kcur.org
Kansas and Missouri voters can report intimidation at polls directly to U.S. Attorney and FBI
A lesser known election fact is that every two years, when voters select federal officials, the U.S. Department of Justice appoints a district election officer for each court district in the country. Mark Johnson, an attorney who teaches election law at the University of Kansas, describes the DEO's role as...
Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor. […] The post Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JoCo Sheriff's Office issues misleading Facebook post on ballot measure
Many voters have expressed confusion over Amendment 2 and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office further added to the confusion after issuing a misleading Facebook post Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle
1 in 5 Kansans plan to move away — soon. Drop fake fights over drag queens and get real
Most of us probably will. The new “Kansas Speaks” survey from Fort Hays State University reveals that roughly two-thirds of Kansans expect to be living in the same community five years from now — and that another 13% expect to be living someplace else within the state. That’s the good news.
Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
Wichita Eagle
Man threatened to murder Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner in voicemails, federal prosecutors allege
A Kansas man threatened in June to murder Rep. Jake LaTurner, a federal indictment alleges, sparking four months of courtroom proceedings that have drawn virtually no public attention. A federal grand jury indicted Chase Neill on June 22 on one count of threatening a federal official. Neill was accused of...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - William R. Collins
I have raised four children within Brown County. They attended school in Brown County also. I am a retired electrician. Have served as Finance Commissioner 20 plus years for the City of Hiawatha and also served as mayor 4-plus years, currently serving as mayor. 2-What changes would you like to...
KWCH.com
Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
KCTV 5
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday. Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of making a false claim,...
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
WIBW
Kansas Cold Weather Rule will soon take effect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protection for Kansans behind on their utility payments during the winter months will soon take effect. The Cold Weather Rule is in place when local temperatures drop below 35 degrees. It takes effect on Tuesday, November 1 and remains in effect through March 31. During...
Comments / 2